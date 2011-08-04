The College of New Jersey Logo

General Career Information Links

As you begin to learn about the different programs and fields offered in the School of Business, you might want to get more information on a particular major/field of study.  This site has been put together to provide you with links to more information.  However, if you want a more in-depth analysis of the career exploration process, consider a visit to The College of New Jersey’s Career Center, where you will find a great deal of information –  whether you want to explore a particular field even further to providing services to help you find internships and jobs.  Take advantage of these services…. they are offered to help you succeed!

What Can I Do With A Major In….?University of North Carolina-Wilmington
University of North Carolina-Wilmington’s What Can I Do With a Major In…..? contains brief descriptions of careers/majors.  Its strength lies in the listing of various job titles and the wealth of links to websites related to that field.  Useful to gather more information on a particular field.
http://uncw.edu/career/WhatCanIDoWithaMajorIn.html

What Can I Do With This Major? – University of Tennessee-Knoxville
http://whatcanidowiththismajor.com/major/majors/

Occupational Outlook Handbook – U.S.  Department of Labor
The Occupational Outlook Handbook is the bible of detailed information on careers; online version is used by most people involved in career planning.  Information for each different career will include the Nature of the Work; Working Conditions; Employment; Training, Other Qualifications, and Advancement; Job Outlook; Earnings; Related Occupations; and Sources of Additional Information.
http://www.bls.gov/oco/

Occupational Information Network (O*NET) – US Department of Labor
O*NET On-line provides another excellent resource to find specific career-related information.  Provides detailed information on worker requirements and characteristics, occupation characteristics, requirements and tasks, as well as experience requirements.  Another excellent resource!
http://online.onetcenter.org/

Job Search Online Resources – University of Villanova
This website provides links that may prove useful in the web-based job search. Divided into specific categories such as Advertising/Public Relations, Business, Government/Public Affairs/Museums/Public Relations, and Human Resources.
http://www1.villanova.edu/villanova/vpaa/careers/plan/joblistings/online.html

Rutgers University Library’s Job Searching Guide – Rutgers University
A guide to the basic steps in searching for a job in business and management, from exploring career possibilities to researching industries and companies, to identifying profession and industry-specific sources for job postings.
http://libguides.rutgers.edu/content.php?pid=127736&sid=1096233

Robert H. McKinney School of Law Job Search Preparation – Indiana University
A comprehensive guide to interviewing techniques including feedback from hiring partners and sample questions that work and don’t work in interviews.
http://mckinneylaw.iu.edu/careers/job-search/index.html

JobTest.org
JobTest primarily focuses on job search strategies.  However there is a section that provides fairly detailed career information, although the database of careers is primarily limited to business, education, health, and technology.
http://Jobtest.org

 

