General Career Information Links

As you begin to learn about the different programs and fields offered in the School of Business, you might want to get more information on a particular major/field of study. This site has been put together to provide you with links to more information. However, if you want a more in-depth analysis of the career exploration process, consider a visit to The College of New Jersey’s Career Center, where you will find a great deal of information – whether you want to explore a particular field even further to providing services to help you find internships and jobs. Take advantage of these services…. they are offered to help you succeed!

What Can I Do With A Major In….? – University of North Carolina-Wilmington

University of North Carolina-Wilmington’s What Can I Do With a Major In…..? contains brief descriptions of careers/majors. Its strength lies in the listing of various job titles and the wealth of links to websites related to that field. Useful to gather more information on a particular field.

http://uncw.edu/career/WhatCanIDoWithaMajorIn.html

What Can I Do With This Major? – University of Tennessee-Knoxville

http://whatcanidowiththismajor.com/major/majors/

Occupational Outlook Handbook – U.S. Department of Labor

The Occupational Outlook Handbook is the bible of detailed information on careers; online version is used by most people involved in career planning. Information for each different career will include the Nature of the Work; Working Conditions; Employment; Training, Other Qualifications, and Advancement; Job Outlook; Earnings; Related Occupations; and Sources of Additional Information.

http://www.bls.gov/oco/

Occupational Information Network (O*NET) – US Department of Labor

O*NET On-line provides another excellent resource to find specific career-related information. Provides detailed information on worker requirements and characteristics, occupation characteristics, requirements and tasks, as well as experience requirements. Another excellent resource!

http://online.onetcenter.org/

Job Search Online Resources – University of Villanova

This website provides links that may prove useful in the web-based job search. Divided into specific categories such as Advertising/Public Relations, Business, Government/Public Affairs/Museums/Public Relations, and Human Resources.

http://www1.villanova.edu/villanova/vpaa/careers/plan/joblistings/online.html

Rutgers University Library’s Job Searching Guide – Rutgers University

A guide to the basic steps in searching for a job in business and management, from exploring career possibilities to researching industries and companies, to identifying profession and industry-specific sources for job postings.

http://libguides.rutgers.edu/content.php?pid=127736&sid=1096233

Robert H. McKinney School of Law Job Search Preparation – Indiana University

A comprehensive guide to interviewing techniques including feedback from hiring partners and sample questions that work and don’t work in interviews.

http://mckinneylaw.iu.edu/careers/job-search/index.html

JobTest.org

JobTest primarily focuses on job search strategies. However there is a section that provides fairly detailed career information, although the database of careers is primarily limited to business, education, health, and technology.

http://Jobtest.org