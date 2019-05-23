Dr. Thomas Patrick Featured in WalletHub Article on Cheapest Cars to Insure

School of Business Academic Awards 2019

The following academic awards were presented during the School of Business Commencement Ceremony on May 23, 2019:

Neil Gaston Student Achievement Award – Nicholas Agresit

Appraisal Economics Excellence in Valuation Award – Alexandra Burns

Dr. Daniel R. Hall Economics Awards – Nicholas Agresti

Delta Sigma Pi Scholarship Key – Alexandra R. Burns, Nathaniel J. Hirschman, Elizabeth Bram Hansen

Alyssa Ruggeri Award –Thomas Lipner, Casey Jean Liddy

Beverly Kaye Awards – Abigail Flagler and Joelle Rosen

ETS Recognition Award – Luke William Prothero

ETS Economics Award – Nicholas Agresti, David Lowenstein, Luke William Prothero

Descriptions of Academic Awards can be viewed online.

Top Academic Honors:

Academic Honors in Accounting

1st place – Ashley Matos

2nd place – Kunjal Shah

3rd place – Scott Desmond

Academic Honors in Economics

1st place – Nicholas Agresti

2nd place – Felix Aidala-Brody

3rd place – Luke William Prothero

Academic Honors in Finance

1st place – Alexandra Burns

2nd place – Nathaniel Hirschman

3rd place – Anthony Raspatello

Academic Honors in Interdisciplinary Business

1st place – Thomas Lipner

2nd place – Mark Di Ionno Jr.

3rd place – Adam Petrillo

Academic Honors in Management

1st place – Jeremy Bamberger

2nd place – Joelle Rosen

3rd place – Abigail Flagler

Academic Honors in Marketing

1st place – Elizabeth Hansen

2nd place – Victoria Mauriello

3rd place – Matthew Nisi

Student Leadership Recognition Awards were also presented to the following students for demonstrating strong leadership skills and for exceptional service to the School of Business: