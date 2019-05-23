School of Business Academic Awards 2019

The following academic awards were presented during the School of Business Commencement Ceremony on May 23, 2019:
Neil Gaston Student Achievement Award – Nicholas Agresit
Appraisal Economics Excellence in Valuation Award – Alexandra Burns
Dr. Daniel R. Hall Economics Awards – Nicholas Agresti
Delta Sigma Pi Scholarship Key – Alexandra R. Burns, Nathaniel J. Hirschman, Elizabeth Bram Hansen
Alyssa Ruggeri Award –Thomas Lipner, Casey Jean Liddy
Beverly Kaye Awards – Abigail Flagler and Joelle Rosen
ETS Recognition Award – Luke William Prothero
ETS Economics Award – Nicholas Agresti, David Lowenstein, Luke William Prothero
Descriptions of Academic Awards can be viewed online.
Top Academic Honors:
Academic Honors in Accounting
- 1st place – Ashley Matos
- 2nd place – Kunjal Shah
- 3rd place – Scott Desmond
Academic Honors in Economics
- 1st place – Nicholas Agresti
- 2nd place – Felix Aidala-Brody
- 3rd place – Luke William Prothero
Academic Honors in Finance
- 1st place – Alexandra Burns
- 2nd place – Nathaniel Hirschman
- 3rd place – Anthony Raspatello
Academic Honors in Interdisciplinary Business
- 1st place – Thomas Lipner
- 2nd place – Mark Di Ionno Jr.
- 3rd place – Adam Petrillo
Academic Honors in Management
- 1st place – Jeremy Bamberger
- 2nd place – Joelle Rosen
- 3rd place – Abigail Flagler
Academic Honors in Marketing
- 1st place – Elizabeth Hansen
- 2nd place – Victoria Mauriello
- 3rd place – Matthew Nisi
Student Leadership Recognition Awards were also presented to the following students for demonstrating strong leadership skills and for exceptional service to the School of Business:
- American Marketing Association –Karina Veloso
- Beta Gamma Sigma – Joelle Rosen
- Bull, Bear & Lion – Sean Lange
- CEO Peer Mentors – Austin Pelliciari
- Delta Sigma Pi – Nicholas Mack
- Economics Club – Matthew Nisi
- Entrepreneurship Club – Benjamin Schulman
- Financial Management Association – Jonathan Kane
- Institute of Management Accountants Student Chapter – Pulkit Gupta
- National Association of Black Accountants – Danielle Edwards
- Pi Sigma Epsilon – Emily Bowen
- Society for Human Resource Management – Nicholas Morgillo
- Women in Business – Kaitlyn Forst