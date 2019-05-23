Apply Visit Give | Alumni Parents Offices TCNJ Today Global Nav Menu

School of Business Academic Awards 2019

The following academic awards were presented during the School of Business Commencement Ceremony on May 23, 2019:

Neil Gaston Student Achievement Award – Nicholas Agresit

Appraisal Economics Excellence in Valuation Award – Alexandra Burns

Dr. Daniel R. Hall Economics Awards – Nicholas Agresti

Delta Sigma Pi Scholarship Key – Alexandra R. Burns, Nathaniel J. Hirschman, Elizabeth Bram Hansen

Alyssa Ruggeri Award –Thomas Lipner, Casey Jean Liddy

Beverly Kaye Awards – Abigail Flagler and Joelle Rosen

ETS Recognition Award – Luke William Prothero

ETS Economics Award – Nicholas Agresti, David Lowenstein, Luke William Prothero

Descriptions of Academic Awards can be viewed online.

Top Academic Honors:

