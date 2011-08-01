The College of New Jersey produces well-rounded, highly skilled graduates, prepared for the challenges of today’s workforce. Graduates of TCNJ are among the best and brightest from across the country. They are hard-working, motivated individuals, committed to achievement. These characteristics make them appealing candidates for full-time and internship employment opportunities. To learn about our recruitment programs and upcoming events visit the TCNJ Career Center.

On Campus Interviews, Internships & Job Postings

If you would like to announce full-time and internship opportunities to our students and alumni, please refer to the Career Center’s Campus Recruiting Information for Employers. Handshake is TCNJ’s recruitment program which allows students/alumni to submit resumes to potential employers and/or interview one another regarding possible employment opportunities.

Audrey Cooper leads employer outreach for the School of Business. To connect with Audrey, please email coopera@tcnj.edu.

Events

The School of Business hosts an annual Employer’s Breakfast with the dean. This is an opportunity for our employer partners to learn about current School of Business initiatives and network with department chairs, students, and administration. If you would like to attend the event, contact Stephanie Horner, administrative assistant to the dean.