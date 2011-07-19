Course Approval

Step 1: Individual faculty member (or a group of faculty) proposes course, prepares a proposal that contains 1) the course approval form and 2) a sample syllabus. Courses with IDS prefixes should be sent directly to LLPC (skipping Steps 2 to 4) for approval following the instructions outlined on the liberal learning website (https://www.tcnj.edu/~liberal/meetings.html). Courses with FSP prefixes should be sent to the FSP coordinator (skipping Steps 2 to 4) for approval (https://jedi.tcnj.edu/webteam/cgi-bin/formgenie/formgenie.pl?form=8991).

Step 2: The department or program reviews and approves the course. Program/department faculty then completes the course proposal package by creating a cover sheet that connects the course to the program in terms of program and course goals, learning activities, and assessment of learning. If a proposed course is cross-listed, it is the responsibility of the department/applicant to make sure that the department in which the course is cross-listed also follows the course approval process.

Step 3: The School (or other appropriate) curriculum committee conducts a review of the complete course proposal package (course approval form, sample syllabus and cover sheet) to ensure that the sample syllabus reflects essential elements and that course(s) and programs are integrally related.

Step 4: The Dean of the School reviews the complete course proposal package. During the review, in addition to assuring that the process has been followed and that the essential elements are present, the dean also ensures, where appropriate, that the course has been reviewed by other units outside the program that are impacted by the course, and that necessary resources or facilities are available.

Step 5: In order to qualify for honors credit or for liberal learning credit (any domain, civic responsibility, or writing requirement) courses must move through Step 5a. Approved undergraduate courses that are proposed to be taught off-campus (domestic or international) must move through Step 5b. All other courses move from Step 4 to Step 6.a. After Step 4, courses proposed for honors credit must be sent to the Honors and Scholars Program Council (HSPC) for approval. Courses proposed for liberal learning credit (for any domain, civic responsibility, or writing requirement) must be sent to the Liberal Learning Program Council (LLPC) for approval. Courses with a WRI prefix should be sent to the Director of the Writing Program who will review them prior to sending them to LLPC for approval. LLPC considers courses with prefixes other than FSP, IDS or WRI only after they have gone through Steps 1-4. b. Approved undergraduate courses that are proposed to be taught off-campus (domestic or international) must be sent to the International Education Program Council (IEPC) as part of a program proposal. All proposals must follow the “IEPC Guidelines for Approval of Off-Campus Programs led by Faculty.”

Step 6: If agreement exists between the dean and program faculty recommendations (and others, if applicable), the course is considered approved and the dean signs off and forwards the complete course proposal package to Records and Registration to be entered into the system.

Step 7: If disagreement exists, the School curriculum committee conducts a further review of the complete course proposal package and makes its recommendation. If the dean concurs with the recommendation for approval, the course is considered approved and is forwarded for entry into the system.

Step 8: If disagreement persists, the complete course proposal package is submitted to the Provost’s Office for adjudication. When agreement has been reached, the course is considered approved and is entered into the system as above.

Recommended by CAP, approved by Provost February, 2010