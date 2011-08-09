Apply Visit Give | Alumni Parents Offices TCNJ Today Global Nav Menu

School of Business Academic Awards 2016

The following academic awards were presented during the School of Business Commencement Ceremony on May 20, 2016:

Descriptions of Academic Awards can be viewed online.

Top Academic Honors:

Academic Honors in Accounting

Academic Honors in Economics

Academic Honors in Finance

Academic Honors in Interdisciplinary Business

 Academic Honors in Management

Academic Honors in Marketing

Student Leadership Recognition Awards were also presented to the following students for demonstrating strong leadership skills and for exceptional service to the School of Business:

 