School of Business Academic Awards 2016

The following academic awards were presented during the School of Business Commencement Ceremony on May 20, 2016:
- Neil Gaston Student Achievement Award – Jacob Camins-Esakov
- Appraisal Economics Excellence in Valuation Award – Julie Martino
- Dr. Daniel R. Hall Economics Awards – Pravin Matthews and Courtney Wirths
- Delta Sigma Pi Scholarship Key – Rebecca Cestari
- Beverly Kaye Awards – Jordan Koziol and Edward Urwin
- ETS Recognition Award – Michael Olivola
- Alyssa Ruggieri Scholar Awards – Julianna Hessel
Descriptions of Academic Awards can be viewed online.
Top Academic Honors:
Academic Honors in Accounting
- 1st place – Michael Olivola
- 2nd place – Christopher Ferrari
- 3rd place – Taryn Mikulicz
Academic Honors in Economics
- 1st place – Karthik Sagar
- 2nd place – Robert Hodge
- 3rd place – Thomas Barr
Academic Honors in Finance
- 1st place – Aaron Miller
- 2nd place – James Tomasullo
- 3rd place – Kevin Luo
Academic Honors in Interdisciplinary Business
- 1st place – Ryan Quindlen
- 2nd place – Noelle Delusant
- 3rd place – Stephen Testa
Academic Honors in Management
- 1st place – Edward Urwin
- 2nd place – Jordan Koziol
- 3rd place – Colleen Kinsey
Academic Honors in Marketing
- 1st place – Rebecca Cestari
- 2nd place – Sara Oliff
- 3rd place – Julianna Hessel
Student Leadership Recognition Awards were also presented to the following students for demonstrating strong leadership skills and for exceptional service to the School of Business:
- Alpha Kappa Psi – Christine Tran
- American Marketing Association – Christina Madsen
- Beta Alpha Psi – Ingrid Nunn
- Beta Gamma Sigma – Kimberly Nicolosi
- CEO Peer Mentors – Christopher Ferrari
- Delta Sigma Pi – Kevin Boise
- Economics Club – Courtney Wirths
- Financial Management Association – James Tomasullo
- Institute of Management Accountants Student Chapter – Christopher Ferrari
- National Association of Black Accountants – Curyn Bellfield
- Net Impact – Kayla Glynn
- Phi Beta Lambda – Nicole deQuintal
- Pi Sigma Epsilon – Sarah Brown
- Society for Human Resource Management – Mario Erisnord
- TCNJ Entrepreneurship Club – Gregory Kaye
- Women in Business – Alyssa Blochlinger