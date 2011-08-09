Dr. Thomas Patrick Featured in WalletHub Article on Cheapest Cars to Insure

School of Business Academic Awards 2016

The following academic awards were presented during the School of Business Commencement Ceremony on May 20, 2016:

Neil Gaston Student Achievement Award – Jacob Camins-Esakov

– Jacob Camins-Esakov Appraisal Economics Excellence in Valuation Award – Julie Martino

– Julie Martino Dr. Daniel R. Hall Economics Awards – Pravin Matthews and Courtney Wirths

– Pravin Matthews and Courtney Wirths Delta Sigma Pi Scholarship Key – Rebecca Cestari

– Rebecca Cestari Beverly Kaye Awards – Jordan Koziol and Edward Urwin

– Jordan Koziol and Edward Urwin ETS Recognition Award – Michael Olivola

– Michael Olivola Alyssa Ruggieri Scholar Awards – Julianna Hessel

Descriptions of Academic Awards can be viewed online.

Top Academic Honors:

Academic Honors in Accounting

1st place – Michael Olivola

2nd place – Christopher Ferrari

3rd place – Taryn Mikulicz

Academic Honors in Economics

1st place – Karthik Sagar

2nd place – Robert Hodge

3rd place – Thomas Barr

Academic Honors in Finance

1st place – Aaron Miller

2nd place – James Tomasullo

3rd place – Kevin Luo

Academic Honors in Interdisciplinary Business

1st place – Ryan Quindlen

2nd place – Noelle Delusant

3rd place – Stephen Testa

Academic Honors in Management

1st place – Edward Urwin

2nd place – Jordan Koziol

3rd place – Colleen Kinsey

Academic Honors in Marketing

1st place – Rebecca Cestari

2nd place – Sara Oliff

3rd place – Julianna Hessel

Student Leadership Recognition Awards were also presented to the following students for demonstrating strong leadership skills and for exceptional service to the School of Business: