Dr. Thomas Patrick Featured in WalletHub Article on Cheapest Cars to Insure

TCNJ Faculty and 2021 Economics Graduate Publish Research on Social Media Marketing in the Casino Industry

Faculty Spotlight: Dr. Mark Tarallo Examines How Remote Workers Can Take More Effective Breaks

Investing in New Jersey’s Future: Students Host Senator Greenstein and Assemblywoman Reynolds-Jackson

TCNJ School of Business Awarded $50,000 Grant from Santander Bank to Bolster Student Innovation and Experiential Learning

Faculty Spotlight: Dr. Mark Tarallo Examines How Remote Workers Can Take More Effective Breaks

Undeclared in the School of Business

School of Business Academic Awards 2017

The following academic awards were presented during the School of Business Commencement Ceremony on May 18, 2017:

Neil Gaston Student Achievement Award – Jonathan Sheridan

– Jonathan Sheridan Appraisal Economics Excellence in Valuation Award – Arielle B. Romero

– Arielle B. Romero Dr. Daniel R. Hall Economics Awards – Brian J. Connor

– Brian J. Connor Delta Sigma Pi Scholarship Key – Paige N. Kugelman

– Paige N. Kugelman Beverly Kaye Awards – Paige Kugelman and Alyssa Freitas

– Paige Kugelman and Alyssa Freitas ETS Recognition Award – Andrew Goodman

– Andrew Goodman ETS Economics Award – Alexander J. Cary

Descriptions of Academic Awards can be viewed online.

Top Academic Honors:

Academic Honors in Accounting

1st place – Angela M. Ciallella

2nd place – April M. Dellner

3rd place – Brett H. Sanders

Academic Honors in Economics

1st place – Thomas A. Balcavage

2nd place – Kyle A. Greco

3rd place – Conor Reid

Academic Honors in Finance

1st place – Kaiser H. Tan

2nd place – Christopher A. Lem

3rd place – Martin J. Costello

Academic Honors in Interdisciplinary Business

1st place – Celia R. Morrison

2nd place – Nina Levitin

3rd place – Victoria G. Mazzola

Academic Honors in Management

1st place – Paige N. Kugelman

2nd place – Alyssa J. Freitas

3rd place – Maria K. Kozak

Academic Honors in Marketing

1st place – Brittany R. Mashel

2nd place – Sarah A. Wallin

3rd place – Sarah J. Barrett

Student Leadership Recognition Awards were also presented to the following students for demonstrating strong leadership skills and for exceptional service to the School of Business: