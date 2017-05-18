School of Business Academic Awards 2017

The following academic awards were presented during the School of Business Commencement Ceremony on May 18, 2017:
- Neil Gaston Student Achievement Award – Jonathan Sheridan
- Appraisal Economics Excellence in Valuation Award – Arielle B. Romero
- Dr. Daniel R. Hall Economics Awards – Brian J. Connor
- Delta Sigma Pi Scholarship Key – Paige N. Kugelman
- Beverly Kaye Awards – Paige Kugelman and Alyssa Freitas
- ETS Recognition Award – Andrew Goodman
- ETS Economics Award – Alexander J. Cary
Descriptions of Academic Awards can be viewed online.
Top Academic Honors:
Academic Honors in Accounting
- 1st place – Angela M. Ciallella
- 2nd place – April M. Dellner
- 3rd place – Brett H. Sanders
Academic Honors in Economics
- 1st place – Thomas A. Balcavage
- 2nd place – Kyle A. Greco
- 3rd place – Conor Reid
Academic Honors in Finance
- 1st place – Kaiser H. Tan
- 2nd place – Christopher A. Lem
- 3rd place – Martin J. Costello
Academic Honors in Interdisciplinary Business
- 1st place – Celia R. Morrison
- 2nd place – Nina Levitin
- 3rd place – Victoria G. Mazzola
Academic Honors in Management
- 1st place – Paige N. Kugelman
- 2nd place – Alyssa J. Freitas
- 3rd place – Maria K. Kozak
Academic Honors in Marketing
- 1st place – Brittany R. Mashel
- 2nd place – Sarah A. Wallin
- 3rd place – Sarah J. Barrett
Student Leadership Recognition Awards were also presented to the following students for demonstrating strong leadership skills and for exceptional service to the School of Business:
- Beta Alpha Psi – Shreya Vora
- Beta Gamma Sigma – Kristen Borowski
- CEO Peer Mentors – Edward Guippone
- Economics Club – Kevin Kretz
- Institute of Management Accountants Student Chapter – Bridget Pfizenmyer
- Phi Beta Lambda – Raji Naik
- Pi Sigma Epsilon – Chrystall Socratous
- Society for Human Resource Management – Paige Kugelman
- Women in Business – Nicole Saakov