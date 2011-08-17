Alumni Recruiters

Responding to me about TCNJ internship candidates, a colleague wrote, “I’m a huge fan of TCNJ. I hadn’t heard of it until about 6 years ago, but I’ve learned it is very selective, truly focused on academics, and a great buy for NJ residents. Generally very smart students whose parents can’t afford the Ivies.”

Tom Sabroe, ’88 – CPA, VP Finance, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Jersey City, NJ

The caliber of students at TCNJ was exceptional. Their knowledge of finance and accounting was very advanced and their eagerness was second to none. I will always think of TCNJ when looking for top tier candidates.

Mike Driscoll, ’79 – Financial Analyst, Johnson & Johnson, Titusville, NJ

The caliber of the accounting program at TCNJ and the quality of its students makes it a pleasure to recruit at the college. We have TCNJ alumni at all levels of our firm, from interns to partners, and continue to seek highly qualified candidates from the school. TCNJ is one of our top priority schools for recruiting in the area.

Dustin Opatosky, ’01– Ernst & Young, LLP Tax Services, Metro NY

As a warning, being a TCNJ alumni may make me a bit biased. As I just finished my first year as a recruiter, I was surprised at the differences in the caliber of students I saw at TCNJ. TCNJ students are always dressed professionally, have great interview skills, and are pleasant to speak with. Also, the winter internship program the school set up for accounting students is the top program around. These students gain valuable experience that students at other schools usually cannot get. I know that at my firm we have many TCNJ / TSC alumni and they always become the top performers.

Joelle Lyons, ’01 – CPA, Recruiting Coordinator, Amper, Politziner & Mattia

As a TCNJ Alumni, I greatly enjoy returning to campus to support the School of Business co-op program. I think about how much I learned as a TCNJ student interning at J&J and feel obligated to help others have a similar experience.

Chris Sobotka, ’02 – Sr. Financial Analyst, Johnson & Johnson, New Brunswick, NJ

Facilitating the Johnson & Johnson/TCNJ co-op program is extremely rewarding. I’m able to bring TCNJ talent into J&J to demonstrate their abilities, which continues to strengthen the reputation of TCNJ.

Renee Dann, ’03 – Sr. Financial Analyst, Johnson & Johnson, Bridgewater, NJ

As a TCNJ alumni, I have had significant interaction with current student interns and have been extremely impressed with their professionalism, eagerness and ability to learn.

Jason Morgan, ’04 – Financial Analyst, Johnson & Johnson, Titusville, NJ

The students at TCNJ were well prepared and calm going into their interviews. They exhibited confidence and appeared enthusiastic about opportunities at PWC.

Christopher Woolf, ’05 – Assurance Associate, PricewaterhouseCoopers, Florham Park, NJ

All the TCNJ students we met with came well-prepared and appeared relaxed and confident.

Kenneth Tsui, ’05 – Assurance Associate, PricewaterhouseCoopers, Florham Park, NJ

Someone actually asked me today if I was the source of the referrals and commented they were very impressed with the students from TCNJ and they thought they were better than many of the candidates that came in from NYU.

Curt Monday, ’01 – Transaction Services, PriceWaterhouseCoopers, NY, NY