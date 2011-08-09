The Fat Shack

The Fat Shack opened for business in Ewing this past February, 2010. This was Tom Armenti’s (class of 2009) second entrepreneurial venture in late night food delivery. After junior year, he and friends created their own summer jobs, starting CAR’s Late Night Delivery in their hometown of Ramsey, NJ. Working out of a local bagel/sub shop, they provided snacks for the after hours crowds, an under-served population of college students on summer break. (Photo courtesy of The Signal)

Upon graduating in spring 2009, Tom started The Fat Shack inside RJ’s Bagel Shop on Parkway Avenue, delivering to students at TCNJ and Rider, and he plans to expand to a second location within the next six months. He attributes his success to the ever-popular Fat Sandwiches. “To give you an idea, our biggest seller is called the “Fat Roscoe”(tribute to our mascot). It contains cheesesteak, chicken fingers, mozzarella sticks, french fries and honey mustard all on your choice of an 8 inch or 12 inch roll.”

The Fat Shack is open Tuesday-Saturday from 6PM-4AM and on Sundays from 4PM-12AM. Store line (609) 310-6797. Visit their Facebook group “The Fat Shack” for menu and prices.

Read more in The Signal: College alumnus stakes claim in the new Fat Shack