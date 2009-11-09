The College of New Jersey Logo

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey receives Award for Innovative Leadership

On Nov. 4th, 2009, Dean Keep presented Twitter creator Jack Dorsey with the School of Business award for Innovative Leadership. Dorsey’s talk, titled “Twitter: Its Implications for Business and Beyond,” encompassed his experience in initiating and growing the Web site, which is ranked by Alexa.com as the 12th most popular site in the United States.

Dorsey co-founded Twitter, Inc. in 2006 with Web pioneers Biz Stone and Evan Williams. The site, which allows users to post brief, real-time status messages (‘tweets’) and follow each other’s activities, has grown at a rapid pace, drawing in more than six million unique visitors each month.

Its signature: a 140-character limit on messages. A broad, international cross-section of politicians, celebrities, and organizations (e.g. Barack Obama, Ashton Kutcher, and CNN) has taken creative advantage of the convention. On Oct. 9, after being notified about his Nobel Peace Prize, the president responded with a one-word tweet: “Humbled.”

Twitter’s micro-blogging system has become a social staple for short, concise communications. So, let’s try a recap:

TCNJ to host the Twitter co-founder. BusinessWeek called him one of technology’s “best and brightest.” School of Business is way excited.

