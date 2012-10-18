Fireside Chat with Katie Orenstein, The OpEd Project, Oct. 23

Katie Orenstein & The OpEd Project work with top universities across the nation—Stanford, Yale, and NYU among others. This highly-interactive program is built around experiential learning and thought leadership. Orenstein met with TCNJ students on Oct. 23rd to explore the difference between being “right” and being effective; how to preach beyond the choir; and how to think bigger—so that you can have greater influence and value in the world. Students interested in scholarship opportunities for The OpEd Project NYC workshops can contact Patty Karlowitsch, in the School of Business, at karlowit@tcnj.edu.

Sponsored by the School of Business and the NJ Small Business Development Center. Co-sponsored by the School of Humanities & Social Sciences, the Women in Learning & Leadership Program, and the Departments of Women’s & Gender Studies and English.