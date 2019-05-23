The College of New Jersey Logo

Commencement 2019

Join us in congratulating over 300 graduates of the School of Business! Accounting major Kunjal Shah carried the School of Business gonfalon into the College-wide Commencement Ceremony on Thursday, May 23.

School of Business Commencement Program

On Thursday, May 23, at the School of Business program, the 2019 Neil Gaston Student Achievement Award was presented to Nicholas Agresti, an economics major. Faculty and staff invite a student speaker to represent the graduating class at the School of Business Commencement Program — this year our student speaker was Nicholas Agresti.

Beta Gamma Sigma Faculty Awards

In addition, officers of Beta Gamma Sigma (BGS) – the honor society for AACSB accredited business schools – presented the seventh annual BGS Faculty Awards which recognize professors who have made a profound impact on the student body, as voted on by the entire senior class in the School of Business. The 2019 School of Business Faculty Awards were announced by Joelle Rosen (management) and Megha Rathi (accounting).

The Award for the Most Engaging Classroom Environment was presented to Professor Maria Domingo.

The Award for the Most Inspirational Instructor was presented to Professor Seung Hee Choi.

The Award for Most Helpful Advising was presented to Professor Bea Chiang.

The Virginia Dietrich Award for Excellence in Teaching was created in the memory of Adjunct Professor Virginia Dietrich, an administrative law judge who inspired countless students during her tenure at TCNJ. This award was created to honor exceptional adjunct faculty. The award was presented to Professor Martine Bertin-Peterson.

 

