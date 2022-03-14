The College of New Jersey Logo

New Supply Chain Management Minor

The School of Business at The College of New Jersey will now offer students the option to minor in supply chain management (SCM). Newly approved in March 2022, the minor is intended for students who are interested in the study of supply chain activities and design.

“The supply chain management minor is ideal for students who are willing to strengthen their knowledge and expertise in SCM for future professional growth in the dynamic workplace,” said associate professor of management Dr. Shengbin Wang.

The minor’s course offerings complement the School’s business programs: marketing, accounting and information systems, finance, economics, and management. The degree will offer students a competitive advantage in the job market due to the ample need for SCM skills.

“Because of the workplace demand for the concepts and skills in supply chain management, it was important to me as a new dean to enthusiastically support a Supply Chain minor and a specialization track in Supply Chain Management to meet our students’ needs,” said School of Business Dean, Kathryn Jervis.
Students interested in this minor should contact management department chair, Dr. Neves, or Dr. Wang. Academic requirements are listed here.

