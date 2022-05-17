2022 CFA Challenge Team

Four students participated in the annual CFA Institute Research Challenge, a global competition that tests the equity research and valuation, investment report writing, and presentation skills of university students. The 2022 team consisted of Trevor Bell, Eric Holder, Jacob Greene, Jerry Lin, and Aaron Seward. Under the guidance of faculty advisor, Dr. Susan Hume, the students did an in depth analysis of the expected stock price of Oshkosh Corporation, an international manufacturer of custom vehicles for the USPS, armed services and service emergency vehicles. They projected a BUY with an 8% upside potential, naming the firm the TESLA of specialty vehicles.