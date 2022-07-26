New Minor in Wealth Management and Financial Planning

Beginning in the Fall 2022 semester, the TCNJ School of Business will provide students the opportunity to expand their interdisciplinary studies with a minor in Wealth Management and Financial Planning. Housed within the Finance department, this 5-unit program will prepare students for careers in financial services across various specializations such as insurance, retirement planning, private banking, and investment management, while helping prepare prospective Certified Financial Planners (please note that a WM/FP minor helps initiate CFP exam preparation, but is not yet a formal CFP program).

The WM/FP minor is open to all TCNJ students and requires three core finance courses and two elective courses totaling 20 credit hours. Students on the WM/FP track may enroll in Personal Finance (FIN 239), Introduction to Investments (FIN 310), and Real Estate Finance (FIN 315), which provide a comprehensive initiation to the WM/FP subject area and cover relevant material pursuant to CFP certification. The Finance department also offers a half-unit course in Securities Industry Essentials (SIE), particularly helpful for students preparing for the SIE exam. A complete guide to the WM/FP minor requirements can be found here.

Students within the WM/FP minor will be instructed in portfolio management, investment analysis, estate planning, insurance tax planning, strategic investing and planning, financial consultancy, and client relations. Collectively, WM/FP minor requirements and curriculum complement other business majors like accounting, economics, and marketing, as well as non-business majors, such as psychology and sociology, by providing an financially-focused interdisciplinary approach to nuanced professional environments. Successful completion of the minor will ultimately enable students to think critically about financial information and data, provide well-reasoned financial advice, and utilize interpersonal skills to communicate effectively and efficiently about the subject material.

The TCNJ School of Business is excited to offer this unique opportunity for students to enhance their academic experience and engage a fast-growing and in-demand industry.

If you have questions regarding the WM/FP minor, please contact Finance chair Dr. Choi (choi@tcnj.edu) or Dr. Xie (xiey@tcnj.edu).