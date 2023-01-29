2023 Neil Gaston Student Achievement Award

Applications are now being accepted through March 20 for the 2023 Neil Gaston Student Achievement Award. The Neil Gaston Student Achievement Award includes a monetary award and will be presented during the School of Business senior awards ceremony.

To be eligible for the award, a recipient must be a graduating senior in the School of Business with a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.2, both overall and in business courses. Students who graduated in December 2022 and January 2023 may apply, as well as those who are graduating in May or August of 2023. Applicants must have a significant record of involvement in college and/or community activities, demonstrate strong leadership skills and character, and show great promise for future success.

The instructions; download the application form. Completed application forms must be e-mailed to Nicole Beagin at beaginn@tcnj.edu by 4:30 p.m. on Monday, March 20.