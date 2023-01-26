School of Business Reaccredited by Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business

The College of New Jersey’s School of Business has earned an extension of accreditation by The Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB). According to AACSB, “schools that have earned AACSB business accreditation demonstrate an ongoing commitment to excellence in teaching, research, curriculum development, and student success.”

This accreditation includes the School’s MBA program, a first for TCNJ. Accreditation is earned through a peer-reviewed evaluation of the School’s strategic plan, ensuring it aligns with the AACSB accreditation standards.

“I am so proud of everyone in our School of Business and all of our constituents. This would not have happened without everyone’s dedication over the past 5 years; prior deans, faculty, staff, students, alumni, employers, and support from the TCNJ administration,” said Kathryn Jervis, Dean, School of Business. “All gracefully welcomed me as a new dean and I am delighted that I could assist in bringing our Continuous Improvement report to fruition to plan an innovative strategy for the future.”

A total of 954 institutions across 59 countries and territories have earned AACSB accreditation in business. TCNJ’s School of Business received its first AACSB accreditation in 1997 and was fully reaccredited in January 2023. For more information about AACSB, please visit the AACSB website.