Business Students Participate in LeaderShape Institute

Over the winter break, a group of Business students participated in the LeaderShape Institute, an experience that challenges participants to explore identity development and inclusive leadership. This annual event was run by TCNJ’s Office of Leadership. The program will teach students to develop their leadership skills, how to work with others in small groups and how to develop into visionary leaders. Below some participants share their feedback on their experience.

Briana Anane ’25, accounting: There are many words to describe my experience at LeaderShape , but the best one would be Insightful. I’m so grateful for having a chance to experience what it is like to put your best foot forward no matter the circumstances, being empathetic, having a mindset to create a vision and most importantly the continuous growth and learning this event has blessed me with. With what I’ve learned, I will do my part to pass on the knowledge and help create a growing community.

James Hession '25, accounting: Overall, the LeaderShape experience will stay with me for the rest of my career. It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience that allowed me to create a vision and spent time self-reflecting on my leadership journey throughout the institution. LeaderShape is something that I will (and already have) recommend to others to do next year. I believe the institute helped me on my journey to be the best version of myself possible.

Vaidehi Valera '24, management: I absolutely loved the LeaderShape program on campus! Not only did I meet so many welcoming and inspiring peers and faculty members, but I also learned a lot about myself. I already see myself applying skills I learned at the program and have been pushing myself out of my comfort zone. The journey at LeaderShape that all of us experienced together is an unforgettable one and I truly recommend this program to every student part of our campus community!