2023 CFA Challenge Team a Roaring Success

Four students participated in the annual CFA Institute Research Challenge, a global competition that tests the equity research and valuation, investment report writing, and presentation skills of university students. For the 2023 challenge, the TCNJ team presented a mock investment recommendation on The Bank of New York Mellon BK. “Their presentation included a valuation using the dividend discount model and Monte Carlo simulation to measure price sensitivities,” said professor Susan Hume the team’s faculty coach. “It was judged a roaring success, one of the best for all teams.”