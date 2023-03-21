DSP Excels at Regional Conference

Student members of Delta Sigma Pi attended the LEAD Conference, an event focused on leadership training. By attending this conference, TCNJ students were able to network with chapter leaders from the northeast region.

New for 2023, TCNJ’s chapter held a fundraiser during the conference. They sold hats to many different people including collegiate chapters, alumni brothers, chapter officers, and collegians of the year. Through this experience members were able to practice their professional, sales, and networking skills.