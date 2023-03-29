Apply Visit Give | Alumni Parents Offices TCNJ Today Global Nav Menu

H.E.R. Wins 2023 Mayo Business Plan Competition

Molly O'Brien and Katrine Olsen.

Congratulations to seniors Molly O’Brien (marketing) and Katrine Olsen (communications) on taking the first prize of $30,000 in the 2023 Mayo Business Plan Competition. The final three teams presented their business plans to the judges and a live audience in Mayo Concert Hall on Wednesday, March 29.

H.E.R. for you is a women’s health and wellness empowerment app whose mission is to educate, inspire and transform the lives of young women with chronic health conditions (CHC) through non-medical interventions and a supportive community. Unlike other apps, H.E.R. for you is designed for women, taking into account the specialized health needs and challenges of the greater than 50% of women with diagnosed chronic health conditions. Conceived and designed by two women who understand the daily impact of CHC and who know the importance of scientific information and a supportive community, H.E.R. for you provides users a customizable experience designed to empower personal health agencies and drive wellness outcomes. Health empowerment re-imagined for you.

