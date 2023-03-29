H.E.R. Wins 2023 Mayo Business Plan Competition

Congratulations to seniors Molly O’Brien (marketing) and Katrine Olsen (communications) on taking the first prize of $30,000 in the 2023 Mayo Business Plan Competition. The final three teams presented their business plans to the judges and a live audience in Mayo Concert Hall on Wednesday, March 29.

H.E.R. for you is a women’s health and wellness empowerment app whose mission is to educate, inspire and transform the lives of young women with chronic health conditions (CHC) through non-medical interventions and a supportive community. Unlike other apps, H.E.R. for you is designed for women, taking into account the specialized health needs and challenges of the greater than 50% of women with diagnosed chronic health conditions. Conceived and designed by two women who understand the daily impact of CHC and who know the importance of scientific information and a supportive community, H.E.R. for you provides users a customizable experience designed to empower personal health agencies and drive wellness outcomes. Health empowerment re-imagined for you.

Second place: CrystalCost

Hajer Ali, junior, biomedical engineering

Nitya Devisetti, sophomore, Biology

Venkata (Pooja) Singamneni, sophomore, biology

Third place Kinetic Art Display:

