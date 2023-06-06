School of Business Interim Dean Announced

On Tuesday, June 6, Tammy Dieterich was announced as the incoming interim dean of the School of Business by Jeffrey Osborn, provost and vice president for Academic Affairs. Dieterich, who currently serves as the School’s assistant dean, will begin in her new role effective July 1. “Serving as assistant dean for the past fifteen years has truly been a privilege and my affinity for the School of Business has only grown stronger each year,” said Dieterich. “I am honored by the opportunity to serve our students, faculty, staff, and alumni as interim dean.”

In his statement to campus, Provost Osborn said, “I am confident that Assistant Dean Dieterich’s leadership experience; her achievements as a teacher, mentor, and advocate for students, faculty, and staff; and her commitment to the TCNJ community will continue to advance the mission of the School of Business.” Additional information from the announcement is below.

Assistant Dean Dieterich brings over 25 years of higher education experience in public and private institutions and in both undergraduate and graduate programs. She has served in her current position since joining the TCNJ community in 2008. In this role, she manages the school’s daily operations, which encompass 1,300 student majors, 63 full-time and adjunct faculty members, and six staff members. She has guided and supported five new deans during her tenure, assisting them in acclimating to the dean role, learning TCNJ policies and processes, and maintaining continuity of support for the school and college community.

In her oversight of the school’s budgets, strategic planning, enrollment management, faculty processes, and continuous improvement, Assistant Dean Dieterich has been a valued resource and leader for the faculty and academic programs. She has helped in developing curricular changes and has led interdisciplinary connections to benefit the school and college. Moreover, in her 15 years as assistant dean, she has played a lead role in helping the school to successfully achieve re-accreditation by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB International) three times.