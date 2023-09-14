TCNJ School of Business SHRM Student Chapter Receives Merit Award

SHRM (the Society for Human Resource Management) awarded a 2022-2023 Student Chapter Superior Merit Award designation to the TCNJ School of Business SHRM student chapter for providing superior growth and development opportunities to its student members.

The SHRM Student Chapter Superior Merit Award program encourages the development of more effective student chapters and distinguishes outstanding activities and projects. Chapters are recognized based on operations, chapter programming and professional development of members, support of the human resource profession, and SHRM engagement.

“SHRM student chapter members embody the upcoming cohort of HR trailblazers, and it’s vital to highlight their achievements.” Said Michael P. Aitken, SHRM Chief Membership Officer. “The dedication displayed by the TCNJ School of Business Chapter underscores that the future of the profession is in good hands. I commend their achievements and their adeptness in cultivating inventive initiatives, growth, and enthusiasm for HR, especially as we steer through evolving work landscapes.”

SHRM student chapters can earn an award based on the number of activities they complete during the merit award cycle, the most recent of which lasted from May 1, 2022, to April 30, 2023.

If you are interested in finding out more about the School of Business Chapter of SHRM email shrm@tcnj.edu.