Management Department Alumni Night

Thursday night the Management Department hosted Alumni Night. The Management faculty were joined by 11 alumni and 23 students. The alumni shared their experiences with the students and provided advice on strategies for career success, the value of a management degree, and the variety of career options that management students may pursue.

The Management alumni participants included: Matthew Arnold ’21, Alyssa (Freitas) Cori ’16, Kyle Gankiewicz ’21, Matthew Giannella ’23, Paige Hogan (Kugelman) ’16, Alissa Hubler (Kolczynski) ’17, Amanda Maroun ’22, Jessica Pellegrino ’17, Carla Perez ’23, Aneta Sieminski ’23, and Sarah Sleiman ’19.

It was an exciting evening of insights, connections, and inspiration for everyone. We thank our alumni for joining us and sharing their insights with our current students.