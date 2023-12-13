TCNJ School of Business Graduate Programs Are Growing!!!!

Dr. Thomas Patrick Featured in WalletHub Article on Cheapest Cars to Insure

TCNJ’s Graduate Business programs are growing! Starting in the Fall of 2024, we will be offering new specialized Master’s degrees in two high-demand areas:

MS Accounting and Business Analytics

MS Management and Organizations

Both MS programs will leverage the flexible online hybrid model we’ve fine-tuned in our MBA program to accommodate the needs of working professionals and undergraduate students seeking accelerated pathways to an impactful graduate credential.

You can learn more here: https://news.tcnj.edu/2023/12/12/new-business-hybrid-grad-programs/.

Connect with us at gradbusiness@tcnj.edu if you have any questions!