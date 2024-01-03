TCNJ launches flexible Master of Professional Studies program

The College of New Jersey will give students a customizable way to earn a graduate degree, tailored to their career needs, with the creation of a Master of Professional Studies degree.

The program involves a minimum of 30 credits, including two core courses, and the completion of two certificate programs within the academic schools at TCNJ.

Students can start earning certificates immediately and put the credit towards the master’s program, which will launch in 2024 pending state approval.

This innovative program, which allows for flexibility in disciplines, delivery, and duration, allows students to earn a master’s degree aligned with their specific professional aspirations across two connected fields of study.

“This personalized degree will allow students to create their own path toward professional growth by stacking together two certificates,” said Suzanne McCotter, dean of graduate and continuing education at TCNJ. “We are excited that both prospective students and their employers will be able to create a sequence of educational experiences that can be of such great value.”

Candidates can choose professional certificates from existing programs in the schools of the Arts and Communication, Humanities and Social Sciences, Business, and Nursing and Health Sciences. Future certificate programs are currently in development.

Examples of aligned combinations include:

Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Anti-Racism with Public Health for those who want to work on diversity initiatives at a nonprofit organization

Strategy, Innovation, and Leadership with Public Policy for someone working on government reform initiatives

Professional Writing and UX/UI paired with Health/Risk Communication for someone who wants to help educate the public about health and wellness issues

“Students who have already earned one eligible certificate are already halfway towards their master’s degree,” McCotter said. “This program also partners with the Master of Educational Studies program which similarly allows students to pair any two certificates from the School of Education.”

Students will complete the degree in two to six years, on a schedule that accommodates their needs. Course and certificate delivery formats include on-campus, hybrid, and fully remote/online formats.

For a complete list of certificates eligible for the Master of Professional Studies program, visit the program’s website.

— Luke Sacks