2024 Neil Gaston Student Achievement Award

Applications are now being accepted through March 1, 2024, for the 2024 Neil Gaston Student Achievement Award. The award includes a monetary award and will be presented during the School of Business Senior Awards Ceremony in May.

To be eligible for the award, the recipient must be a graduating senior in the School of Business with a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.2, both overall and in business courses. Students who graduated in December 2023 and January 2024 may apply, as well as those who are graduating in May or August 2024. Applicants must have a significant record of involvement in college and/or community activities, demonstrate strong leadership skills and character, and show great promise for future success.

The application instructions; download the application form. Completed applications must be emailed to business@tcnj.edu by 4:30 pm on Friday, March 1, 2024.