TCNJ Business School Ranked 58th in the Nation

The College of New Jersey School of Business moved up one spot from last year to #58, as ranked by Poets&Quants Best Undergraduate Business Schools of 2024. The system used by Poets&Quants is considered the most comprehensive assessment of undergraduate business programs, ranking the top 100 schools each year.

“Being placed among the Top 100 programs continues to be a point of pride for our school, and results from students, faculty, staff, and alumni dedicated to quality experiences and outcomes every day,” said interim dean Tammy Dieterich. “We know we have a special dynamic at TCNJ and continue to provide the best learning environment possible.”

Poets&Quants ranking method focused on the three categories they believe best measure the undergrad b-school experience: the quality and diversity of students enrolling in a program (Admissions Standards); the ability of a b-school to nurture, challenge, and grow young minds (Academic Experience); and how the market and world’s top employers respond to those graduates when leaving the school (Career Outcomes). Each category is given an equal weight in the final score of 33.3%. For 2024, 91 schools, including two who were first-time participants, participated in the rankings. The one item that differed in the methodology this year was that they included three (3) years’ worth of alumni data (this year and the prior two years), whereas they had only utilized two (2) years in the past, due to alumni surveys varying wildly from year to year if a single class of graduates was happy or unhappy. “While there are still swings from the alumni survey, averaging three years of alumni response data helps cut down on the most dramatic swings,” according to the team at Poets&Quants.

The alumni from the Class of 2021 (those who graduated between July 1, 2020, through June 30, 2021) were surveyed on: alumni who finished within the top 10% of their class, if they were National Merit Scholar finalists or semifinalists, diversity, faculty availability, extracurricular opportunities, and accessibility of the alumni network.

Reflections from alumni included:

“I engaged in a networking event in NYC with a panel of alumni from distinguished universities. The unique opportunity provided a network to learn outside of the classroom.”

“I took the Cross-Cultural Management course that was equally informative and engaging. It is a course that has given me information that is relevant in society and the business world today.”

Read the full 2024 methodology here.