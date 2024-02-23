Apply Visit Give | Alumni Parents Offices TCNJ Today Global Nav Menu

TCNJ School of Business Team Makes Semi-Finals in the CFA Research Investment Challenge

Our TCNJ Lions Team finished strongly, placing in the semi-finals of the CFA Research Investment Challenge. They competed against 22 teams from top universities in the NY-NJ region.

Remarkable dedication, due diligence, and learning growth – Congratulations Dominic, Karla, and Dyllan!

L to R: Karla Fonseca, Dyllan Wade, Dominic Manzo
L to R: Prof. Susan Hume, Karla Fonseca, Dyllan Wade, Dominic Manzo