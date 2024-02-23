Dr. Thomas Patrick Featured in WalletHub Article on Cheapest Cars to Insure

TCNJ Faculty and 2021 Economics Graduate Publish Research on Social Media Marketing in the Casino Industry

Faculty Spotlight: Dr. Mark Tarallo Examines How Remote Workers Can Take More Effective Breaks

Investing in New Jersey’s Future: Students Host Senator Greenstein and Assemblywoman Reynolds-Jackson

TCNJ School of Business Awarded $50,000 Grant from Santander Bank to Bolster Student Innovation and Experiential Learning

Undeclared in the School of Business

TCNJ School of Business Team Makes Semi-Finals in the CFA Research Investment Challenge

Our TCNJ Lions Team finished strongly, placing in the semi-finals of the CFA Research Investment Challenge. They competed against 22 teams from top universities in the NY-NJ region.

The months-long learning journey for our student team is remarkable. As a team, they

produce an in-depth financial research report

recommend whether the investment is suitable

pitch their investment story to a panel of industry experts in NYC

Remarkable dedication, due diligence, and learning growth – Congratulations Dominic, Karla, and Dyllan!