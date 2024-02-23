TCNJ School of Business Team Makes Semi-Finals in the CFA Research Investment Challenge

Our TCNJ Lions Team finished strongly, placing in the semi-finals of the CFA Research Investment Challenge. They competed against 22 teams from top universities in the NY-NJ region.
The months-long learning journey for our student team is remarkable. As a team, they
- produce an in-depth financial research report
- recommend whether the investment is suitable
- pitch their investment story to a panel of industry experts in NYC
Remarkable dedication, due diligence, and learning growth – Congratulations Dominic, Karla, and Dyllan!