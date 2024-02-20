The College of New Jersey Logo

Alumni Spotlight – Spring 2024

Headshot of Michael Lavelle.

 


Michael Lavelle ’06
Managing Director, Appraisal Economics

 

“Finance is not just an insulated topic taught inside a classroom for a few credits toward graduation. Most students who take a finance class won’t major in finance or get a job in finance. But they will still need to borrow money to buy a house and they’ll need to save for the future.” Click on the link above for my full alumni profile.

Headshot of Margot Camino.

 

Margot Camino ’17
Account Director, Keen Decision Systems

 

 

“Immediately after graduating TCNJ in 2017, my career began at a marketing agency within the WPP agency group as a Television and Digital Investment Buyer.  During this role I handled marketing campaigns for big name accounts such as Kimberly Clark, L’Oréal, General Mills, and Blue Buffalo.” Click the link above for my full alumni profile.

Headshot of Cesar Romero.

 

 

Cesar Romero ’01
Private Consultant/Lattice Works Advisory

 

“Starting very early in my career, I was drawn to leveraging technology to improve processes and how data was used to make decisions. I eventually started spending more of my efforts on spearheading technical initiatives supporting analysts and executive decision-makers.” Click the link above for my full alumni profile.

 

