Senior Spotlight: Sia Anand

Sia Anand, Interdisciplinary Business Major
A member of Pi Sigma Epsilon, Women in Business, the American Marketing Association, and IMASC
A member of the 1st place team for the PwC Case Competition – 2021
1st place in the PSE Mid-Atlantic Sales Competition – 2022
1st place in Temple University’s Fox Sales Competition – 2023
5th place in the PSE year-long Pro-Am Sell-A-Thon Competition one of the largest in the world – 2023
3rd place in the MJH Lifesciences Sales Competition – 2023
Completed a summer internship at MJH Lifesciences
Is the Vice President of Content at “Our Future”
Deans List
Congratulations Sia on all of your accomplishments!