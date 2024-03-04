Apply Visit Give | Alumni Parents Offices TCNJ Today Global Nav Menu

Senior Spotlight: Sia Anand

Class of 2024 Senior Spotlight banner.
Sia Anand headshot.

 Sia Anand, Interdisciplinary Business Major

A member of Pi Sigma Epsilon, Women in Business, the American Marketing Association, and IMASC

A member of the 1st place team for the PwC Case Competition – 2021

1st place in the PSE Mid-Atlantic Sales Competition – 2022

1st place in Temple University’s Fox Sales Competition – 2023

5th place in the PSE year-long Pro-Am Sell-A-Thon Competition one of the largest in the world – 2023

3rd place in the MJH Lifesciences Sales Competition – 2023

Completed a summer internship at MJH Lifesciences

Is the Vice President of Content at “Our Future”

Deans List

Congratulations Sia on all of your accomplishments!