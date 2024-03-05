Accounting Students Visit Mercadien

Recently, a local accounting firm, Mercadien, located in Hamilton, New Jersey, hosted a group of accounting students, faculty and staff. Thank you to Myron Gellman, CEO and TCNJ School of Business Alumni for organizing an engaging day!

The Team at Mercadien held a speed networking session where the students could learn about their major practice areas, set up a time with their Human Resources department to review resumes and review interview best practices, and held a networking lunch with a visit from Mr. Gellman. Many of the team at Mercadien were TCNJ alumni!

Mercadien is continuing to work with the School of Business to see what other ways they can be involved with the school and it’s students.

TCNJ School of Business would like to extend their gratitude to Myron Gellman and the team at Mercadien for hosting a wonderful event!