2024 Mayo Business Plan Competition Finalists Announced

The final three teams competing in the 2024 Mayo Business Plan Competition have been selected. A top prize of $30,000 will be awarded to the winning team with prizes of $20,000 and $10,000 for second and third-place teams. Open to the public, the live finals will be held on March 27, 2024, at 5:00 pm, Mayo Concert Hall. If you are unable to make it to campus, you may view it on Zoom.

2nd Chance

Caley Faith Cortezano, junior, Public Health major

Alex Fabiano, senior, Interdisciplinary Business major

Dylan Romanski, senior, Finance Major

2nd chance is a thrift store that believes everyone, and everything deserves a second chance. In our mission to pursue environmental and financial sustainability, we give clothing, furniture, and more another opportunity to be used and cherished by another person. Located in Campus Town, we exist as an easily accessible space that provides planet-conscious and affordable shopping for The College of New Jersey and Mercer County communities while supporting local Ewing and Trenton charities.

Girls Got Your Back

Olivia Chiarella, junior, Communications major

Victoria Dasilva, junior, Finance major

Tatiana Sawka, junior, Marketing major

Madilynne Slifer, senior, Marketing major

The story of “Girls Got Your Back” begins with a vision to create a supportive and empowering community for women facing “mini emergencies” in their daily lives. Through an app, currently in development, “Girls Got Your Back” aims to facilitate mutual assistance among women in a community during times of need, providing access to essential products and relief for minor issues. Our primary focus is launching the app to empower women to support one another by “having their back” when they need a product or service during a “mini emergency”.

Golden Connections

Lauren Cunningham, senior, Marketing major

Emma Route, junior, Chemistry major

Sangam Shivaprasad, senior, Biology major

Golden Connections (GC) is an AI-powered health and wellness digital application platform designed for the unique needs of seniors and caregivers prioritizing aging at home. This user-friendly platform features Grace, an AI assistant which can help seniors with everyday tasks and reminders, as well as provide health and wellness insights based on speech biomarker analysis. Additionally, Golden Connections offers caregivers peace of mind through customized wellness reports, a supportive care community, and a specialized marketplace all designed to assist families in providing quality loving care.