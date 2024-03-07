TCNJ School of Business Student Organizations Are Working Hard!!

This week, the Financial Management Association (FMA) hosted TCNJ School of Business Alumni, Carmine Cafasso, who was joined by his colleague Riley Meeks, from Triple Tree Healthcare Investment Bank. This was a collaborative event, co-sponsored by Lions on Wall Street (LOWS).

Also, with the first-ever real estate finance case competition coordinated by the Real Estate club underway, student teams at the college were tasked with developing a property recommendation regarding a Class A office space and presenting in person in front of Professors Eric Szabo and Dr. Seung-Hee Choi for the first round. With the multistep nature of the competition, the two finalists from this initial round will get to travel to JLL’s Morristown Office on April 17, 2024, to meet senior managing directors of the firm and present their revised and developed recommendations.