New Management Courses for Fall 2024

Beginning Fall 2024, the Management Department will begin offering two new courses: Supply Chain Design & Logistics and Employee & Labor Relations.

MGT365: Supply Chain Design & Logistics

This advanced supply chain/operations management course is a comprehensive study of the concepts, processes, and models used in the design, development, analysis, and management of global supply chains. The course will be taught by Dr. Shengbin Wang, Associate Professor. This course can count for the Management Major (as a management option), the Supply Chain Management Track, and the Supply Chain Management Minor. Find out more about this course here.

MGT330: Employee & Labor Relations

This course examines labor relations and collective bargaining, focusing on three major processes: union organizing, bargaining, and contract administration. The course will be taught by Dr. Waheeda Lillevik, Associate Professor. Learn more about this course here.