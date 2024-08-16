School of Business Students Selected for Johnson & Johnson Finance Immersion Day

Earlier this week, four TCNJ School of Business students attended Johnson & Johnson’s Finance Immersion Day. Joseph Pacas (sophomore, Finance), Gianna Carchia (sophomore, Finance), Marcella Warner (sophomore, Finance), and Steven Phang (sophomore, Undeclared) were four of only 50 students selected from various colleges and universities on the east coast to attend.

They participated in valuable experiences, such as working on a case study with J&J employees. Some were mentored on the philosophy of Johnson & Johnson and the career opportunities available. One of those mentors was Matthew Seitz ’23.

We are proud of our students and all that they continue to accomplish!