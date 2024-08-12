Dr. Fuhe Jin Joins the Harvard Business Review Advisory Board

Last week, Dr. Fuhe Jin, Assistant Professor of Management, received an email from the Harvard Business Review’s (HBR) Managing Director of the Analytics Services Team. This email contained an invitation to join the Harvard Business Review’s Advisory Council, an invitation Dr. Jin quickly accepted! She shared, “This experience will benefit my teaching, research, and our students. I’m still getting started, but I’m excited about the opportunities ahead!”

Since 2021, Dr. Jin has been an active user of Harvard Business Publishing Education’s resources in her teaching, utilizing a range of materials such as classic case studies and simulations. Earlier in 2024, Dr. Jin provided feedback on their new quick cases during a Zoom interview. Since that time, she has become more involved with the Harvard team and believes, “this ongoing involvement led to my selection for the Advisory Council.”

The Harvard Advisory Council includes both academics and business professionals who participate in research studies and provide feedback to help shape HBR’s content.

Congratulations Dr. Jin on this prestigious appointment!