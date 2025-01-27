Applications are being accepted January 2, 2025 through February 28, 2025, for the 2025 Neil Gaston Student Achievement Award. The award includes a monetary award and will be presented at the School of Business Senior Awards Ceremony on April 29, 2025.

To be eligible for the award, the recipient must:

be a graduating senior. Graduates graduating in December 2024, January 2025, and May or August 2025 are included.

have a major declared in the School of Business.

have a cumulative GPA of 3.2 or higher, both cumulative and major cumulative.

have a significant involvement in College and/or community activities.

demonstrate strong leadership skills and character.

show great promise for future success.

Completed applications must be emailed to business@tcnj.edu by 4:30 pm on February 28, 2025.

Access the detailed instructions and application on our website: 2025 Neil Gaston Instructions & Application