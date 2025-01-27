The College of New Jersey Logo

Apply     Visit     Give     |     Alumni     Parents     Offices     TCNJ Today     

2025 Neil Gaston Student Achievement Award

2025 Neil Gaston Student Achievement Award

Applications are being accepted January 2, 2025 through February 28, 2025, for the 2025 Neil Gaston Student Achievement Award. The award includes a monetary award and will be presented at the School of Business Senior Awards Ceremony on April 29, 2025.

  • To be eligible for the award, the recipient must:
  • be a graduating senior. Graduates graduating in December 2024, January 2025, and May or August 2025 are included.
  • have a major declared in the School of Business.
  • have a cumulative GPA of 3.2 or higher, both cumulative and major cumulative.
  • have a significant involvement in College and/or community activities.
  • demonstrate strong leadership skills and character.
  • show great promise for future success.

Completed applications must be emailed to business@tcnj.edu by 4:30 pm on February 28, 2025.

Access the detailed instructions and application on our website: 2025 Neil Gaston Instructions & Application

Contact

School of Business

Business Building, Room 114
The College of New Jersey
P.O. Box 7718
2000 Pennington Rd.
Ewing, NJ 08628

609.771.3064
business@tcnj.edu

Office of the Dean

Faculty & Staff

Campus Map

Driving Directions

Apply

Request Info

Visit

TCNJ Today || Parents || Alumni

TCNJ Home

About

Academics

Admissions

Athletics

Campus Life

Library

A-Z | Directory | Map | Offices