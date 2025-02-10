THE BUSINESS OF CANNABIS: PAST, PRESENT AND FUTURE

Are you interested in learning more about the opportunities presented by the booming cannabis industry?

Join us on March 27, 2025, at 5:00 pm at The College of New Jersey School of Business, and learn about the fundamentals of cannabis business management, from “seed to stem”. Hear from industry experts on effective marketing and branding strategies specific to the cannabis industry, creating business plans, securing financing, and optimizing operations to ensure future success! Stay ahead of the curve by gaining insight into the future trends of the industry. This is a free event and open to the public. Join us and unlock the knowledge to navigate the complexities of the cannabis industry.

Click here to secure your seat today!

OUR PANELISTS

Dr. Lucas McCann is the Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer at CannDelta Inc., a cannabis consulting firm, where he provides regulatory, business strategy, and scientiﬁc oversight on all CannDelta projects, and has helped launch over 300 licensed businesses in the cannabis sector in the U.S. and internationally. He is a medicinal and synthetic organic chemist by training and has helped clients launch start-ups with business strategy, planning, and navigating regulatory frameworks with license applications.

Renata Serban is the CEO and Founder of Highly Elevated CPA, a Cannabis Accounting Firm specializing in providing Accounting and Fractional Controller services to Cannabis Operators in New York and New Jersey. She is the Chair of the Cannabis Committee of the NYS Society of CPAs and one of the instructors for cannabis compliance and training programs with the New York Office of Cannabis Management and New Jersey Business Action Center.

Sarah Trent is the Founder and CEO of Valley Wellness. She was born and raised in New Jersey, received her law degree from the University of Miami Law School, and in 2020 became New Jersey Cannabis Certified. Sarah is an advocate for expanded access for medical marijuana patients and the creation of an equitable adult-use cannabis industry in the State. She also teaches a New Jersey-specific cannabis training course through Raritan and Mercer County Community Colleges.

Sean Kennedy is the owner of Palomino Consulting, a fractional CFO service provider for businesses within the cannabis industry. He provides valuable insights into formulating a budget, balancing staffing costs, advertising, and everyday operations.

Stacey Udell is a Principal of the HBK Valuation Group and HBK and a Regional Director of HBK Cannabis Solutions. She has been involved in the various accounting-related aspects of the cannabis industry since 2014 and provided a wide range of services in the industry in multiple states. Stacey has helped cannabis industry clients before obtaining their licenses, new operators and experienced operators, buyers and sellers of cannabis businesses, and those involved in litigation matters.

Stu Zakim is the President of Bridge Strategic Communications, who works with clients to raise, expand, or reposition their profile to its various constituencies through integrated public relations programs. Recent accounts have included The Marijuana Business Association (MJBA), Dr. Mary Clifton, Digital Trends, TerrAscend Corp, The Happy Munkey, CryoCure, Berkshire Roots, Union Square Travel Agency: A Cannabis Store, Heavy Metal Cannabis, Queen City Dispensary, and PlayWorks.

This event is being co-sponsored by:

The American Marketing Association

Alpha Kappa Psi

Beta Alpha Psi

Delta Sigma Pi

The Financial Management Association