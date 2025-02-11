2025 Mayo Business Plan Competition Semi-Finalists Announced

Six teams have been selected to advance to the next round in the Mayo Business Plan Competition. On February 26, 2025, the semi-finalists will deliver their presentations, in a closed session, to a panel of judges. Three teams will be chosen to advance to the finals.

The finals will be held on March 26, 2025, beginning at 5:00 pm in Mayo Concert Hall. The finals are open to the TCNJ community and the public. The top prize of $30,000 will be awarded to the top team, with prizes of $20,000 and $10,000 awarded to the second and third-place teams.

The Semi-Finalist teams are:

Confio

Rebecca Kimmick, Senior, Electrical Engineering

Jasmine Ocasio, Senior, Computer Engineering

Chris Toala, Senior, Computer Engineering

Shawn Kushner, Senior, Computer Engineering

Confi/o is an innovative technology company revolutionizing prototyping for startups and small businesses. By offering a modular Printed Circuit Board (PCB) integrated with an intuitive smartphone application, Confi/o eliminates the financial and technical barriers traditionally associated with hardware development. Focusing on affordability, sustainability, and ease of use, Confi/o enables businesses to rapidly prototype and iterate their ideas without requiring coding expertise. Utilizing Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and cloud-based data storage, Confi/o delivers a seamless, energy-efficient solution tailored to the needs of modern tech developers.

Feeds

Zack O’Rourke, Junior, Computer Science

Benjamin Guerrieri, Junior, Computer Science

Logan May, Junior, Computer Science

Feeds is revolutionizing the cooking experience by blending short-form video content with smart recipe technology. For any cooks struggling with food waste and rising grocery costs, Feeds transforms forgotten ingredients into delicious meals through AI-powered recipe recommendations based on what you already have. Whether you’re a home cook sharing family recipes or a culinary enthusiast building your brand, Feeds offers multiple ways to create and share your creative kitchen recipes. In contrast to conventional recipe applications or social media sites, Feeds builds a vibrant culinary community where families, students, and working professionals can get quick, affordable meal ideas through entertaining short-form videos. Every trending video comes with a guaranteed recipe, and every recipe has a face and story behind it. Feeds helps users save money, cut down on food waste, and boost their confidence in the kitchen by offering clever product replacement suggestions and tailoring recipes to dietary requirements and skill levels.

Fill Check

Jake Calviello, Senior, Accounting

Giannis Rakkou, Senior, Accounting

FillCheck is an innovative product-and-software package that solves a major safety issue and environmental hazard in the home heating oil industry. This electronic cap screws directly onto residential oil tanks and utilizes ultrasonic technology to precisely measure, in real time, the oil levels of every customer’s tank. This information is transmitted over wifi to the oil company’s computer systems. With this information oil companies can gain a competitive advantage by knowing its future oil demands ahead of time, thus improving its purchase options. The data will also enable companies to plan more efficient delivery routes and view customer oil usage patterns throughout the year. FillCheck’s main purpose though, is to be used as a safety tool to reduce overspills while delivery agents are actively filling oil into home tanks.

GreenWay

Kayla Ripley, Senior, Interdisciplinary Business

Chloe Showler, Senior, Visual Arts

GreenWay transforms transportation infrastructure into sustainable energy solutions by integrating vertical wind turbines along major roadways. These compact turbines harness wind from passing vehicles and natural breezes to generate clean, renewable energy without requiring large land areas like traditional wind farms. Focused on New Jersey, with plans for nationwide expansion, GreenWay aims to reduce environmental impact, promote clean energy, and create social, economic, and environmental value through innovative, community-driven efforts.

Juniper

Yasaman Galer, Senior, Biology

Isha Patwardhan, Junior Biology

Livia Minaides, Sophomore, Marketing

Juniper is dedicated to creating a platform that simplifies patient documentation and billing to benefit patients and healthcare professionals. Juniper combines a real-time audio transcription tool that automatically transcribes consultations, selects correct billing codes, and updates patient records, all in one place, saving time for all parties. For patients, it’s an easy-to-use app to track their health, schedule appointments, and communicate directly with their providers.

NODE

Thvisha Masireddy, Junior, Early Childhood Education

Laasya Seelam, Junior, Biomedical Engineering

Akshita Anupam, Junior, Chemistry

NODE is an innovative ed-tech platform dedicated to improving communication within the educational ecosystem. By providing a secure, user-friendly solution, NODE fosters collaboration between schools, families, and healthcare providers to support student success. With a focus on affordability, efficiency, and data security, NODE aims to bridge communication gaps and streamline information sharing in education.