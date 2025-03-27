The College of New Jersey Logo

Juniper Takes First-Place at the 2025 Mayo Business Plan Competition

Congratulations to Yasaman Galer (Senior, Biology major), Isha Patwardhan (Junior, Biology major), and Livia Minaides (Sophomore, Marketing major) on winning the first-place prize of $30,000 in the 2025 Mayo Business Plan Competition!

The final three teams presented their plans to the judges and a live audience on March 26, 2025, in Mayo Concert Hall. If you missed it, you can view the finals here.

Juniper is dedicated to creating a platform that simplifies patient documentation and billing to benefit patients and healthcare professionals. Juniper combines a real-time audio transcription tool that automatically transcribes consultations, selects correct billing codes, and updates patient records, all in one place, saving time for all parties. For patients, it’s an easy-to-use app to track their health, schedule appointments, and communicate directly with their providers.

Team juniper photographer group 3

In Second Place:
NODE

  • Thvisha Masireddy, Junior, Early Childhood Education – iSTEM
  • Laasya Seelam, Junior, Biomedical Engineering
  • Akshita Anupam, Junior, Chemistry

In Third Place:
Confi/o

  • Rebecca Kimmick, Senior, Electrical Engineering major
  • Jasmine Ocasio, Senior, Computer Engineering major
  • Chris Toala, Senior, Computer Engineering major
  • Shawn Kushner, Senior, Computer Engineering major

Contact

School of Business

Business Building, Room 114
The College of New Jersey
P.O. Box 7718
2000 Pennington Rd.
Ewing, NJ 08628

609.771.3064
business@tcnj.edu

