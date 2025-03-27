Juniper Takes First-Place at the 2025 Mayo Business Plan Competition

Congratulations to Yasaman Galer (Senior, Biology major), Isha Patwardhan (Junior, Biology major), and Livia Minaides (Sophomore, Marketing major) on winning the first-place prize of $30,000 in the 2025 Mayo Business Plan Competition!
The final three teams presented their plans to the judges and a live audience on March 26, 2025, in Mayo Concert Hall. If you missed it, you can view the finals here.
Juniper is dedicated to creating a platform that simplifies patient documentation and billing to benefit patients and healthcare professionals. Juniper combines a real-time audio transcription tool that automatically transcribes consultations, selects correct billing codes, and updates patient records, all in one place, saving time for all parties. For patients, it’s an easy-to-use app to track their health, schedule appointments, and communicate directly with their providers.
In Second Place:
NODE
- Thvisha Masireddy, Junior, Early Childhood Education – iSTEM
- Laasya Seelam, Junior, Biomedical Engineering
- Akshita Anupam, Junior, Chemistry
In Third Place:
Confi/o
- Rebecca Kimmick, Senior, Electrical Engineering major
- Jasmine Ocasio, Senior, Computer Engineering major
- Chris Toala, Senior, Computer Engineering major
- Shawn Kushner, Senior, Computer Engineering major