Juniper Takes First-Place at the 2025 Mayo Business Plan Competition

Congratulations to Yasaman Galer (Senior, Biology major), Isha Patwardhan (Junior, Biology major), and Livia Minaides (Sophomore, Marketing major) on winning the first-place prize of $30,000 in the 2025 Mayo Business Plan Competition!

The final three teams presented their plans to the judges and a live audience on March 26, 2025, in Mayo Concert Hall. If you missed it, you can view the finals here.

Juniper is dedicated to creating a platform that simplifies patient documentation and billing to benefit patients and healthcare professionals. Juniper combines a real-time audio transcription tool that automatically transcribes consultations, selects correct billing codes, and updates patient records, all in one place, saving time for all parties. For patients, it’s an easy-to-use app to track their health, schedule appointments, and communicate directly with their providers.

In Second Place:

NODE

Thvisha Masireddy, Junior, Early Childhood Education – iSTEM

Laasya Seelam, Junior, Biomedical Engineering

Akshita Anupam, Junior, Chemistry

In Third Place:

Confi/o