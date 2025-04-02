“The Business of Cannabis: Past, Present, and Future” Was a Success!

On March 27, 2025, TCNJ’s School of Business hosted “The Business of Cannabis: Past, Present, and Future”. This free event was open to both the TCNJ and the local communities. Approximately 40 students and community members attended the event.

Experts in different areas of the cannabis industry made up the panel: Dr. Lucas McCann, Co-Founder of CannDelta; Sean Kennedy, Owner of Palomino Consulting in Las Vegas; Stacey Udell, Principle at HBK Valuation Group; Renata Serban, CEO of Highly Elevated CPA; Stu Zakim, President of Bridge Street Communications; and Sarah Trent, CEO of Valley Wellness.

The event was moderated by David Puskar, Interim Dean of the School of Business. The panel shared insights on the current and future state of the cannabis industry. The attendees had the opportunity to ask questions and gain more insight into this complex industry.

Panelist Renata Serban later posted on her LinkedIn praise for the School of Business for helping “destigmatize the industry”, thanking “David Puskar for being forward-thinking and caring for your students.”

This summer, Stacey Udell will be offering a one-day “Accounting for Cannabis Workshop” that will delve into the complexities of accounting in the industry and the complex legal and tax implications. Visit our Professional Development website for more information.

Thank you to all the panelists for their time and for sharing their expertise!