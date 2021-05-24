The College of New Jersey Logo

headshot

Robert Czesak '03

Robert Czesak ’03 (finance) joined Broadscope Fund Administrators in 2015, where he is responsible for the oversight of several accounting teams, establishing processes regarding new regulations, and aiding in the new business development process as well as overall technology advancement. He has worked exclusively in the private equity industry since 2003, beginning his career at Credit Suisse, and serving as Senior Accounting Manager with SS&C Technologies, Inc. from 2008 to 2015. Read more here.

