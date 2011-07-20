Senior Theses in Economics 2001 – Present

[a-b] [c-d] [e-f] [g-h] [i-j] [k-l] [m-n] [o-p] [q-r] [s-t] [u-v-w] [x-y-z]
- Alexa Abraham, “The Effect of the Government Shutdown on the S&P 500 Futures Market from 1982-2014,” 2014
- Jack August, “The Effect of College Major on Starting Salary.” 2018
- Mark Azic, “An Empirical Study of Fiscal Policy Spillovers, and Fiscal Policy Coordination,” 2012
- Thomas Barr, “Explaining the Underbanked: Regulation, Poverty and Consumer Credit,” 2016
- Alyssa M. Besho, “Automatic Stabilizers and Their Effects on the Business Failure Rate,” 2008
- Andrew Boitel, “Deteminiants of Divorce,” 2016
- Neil Borad, “The Value of Medical Education in the United States,” 2015
- Jennifer Borkowski, “Computers and Test Scores: Does the Digital Divide Really Matter?,” 2001
- Clayton Bott-Wentworth, “Impact of State Laws on Childhood Obesity,” 2011
- Rashed Burton, “Generation Wars: Does the Relative Size of the Elderly Population Reduce Per-Pupil Spending?,” 2003
- Daniel Bugg, “The Effects of Price Filing and Other Regulation on Auto Insurance Rates,” 2010
- Gregory Burr, “On the Determinants of Other-Regarding Behavior: Field Test of Haidt’s Moral Foundations Theory,” 2015
- Jacob Camins-Esakov, “Impact of a Light Rail Extension on Residential Property Values,” 2016
- Matthew Carlson, “Determinants of Hyperinflation: Case Studies from Latin America,” 2013
- Cesar Casal, “Exodus from the Urban Jungle: An Analysis of Philadelphia’s Abandoned Structure Problem,” 2002
- Ben Cavallaro, “Why Did Grandpa Go? An Investigation of Elderly Migration,” 2006
- Thomas Clark, “The Poor, the Rich, and the Changing Gap: An Investigation of the Determinants of Income Inequality, 1996-2000,” 2004
- Anthony Cocuzza, “The Ballpark Bluff: An Examination into the Impact of Independent and Minor League Baseball Stadiums on Local Economies,” 2015
- William Conlow, “Political Determinants of the Flow of Federal Dollars to US States,” 2010
- Faith Conroy, “Determinants of Infant Mortality Rate: A Cross National Study,” 2015
- Kevin Coughlin, “The Effects of STEM Degrees on Earnings In Metropolitan Statistical Areas,” 2013
- Davis Craig, “The Impact of Information and Communication Technologies on Employment, Wages, & Profits,” 2015
- Anis Dadgar, “The Co-Ethnic Buddy System: Hiring Networks Among Hispanics in the U.S.,” 2005
- Earl L. Della Barca, “An Analysis of Income Inequality and U.S. City Growth,” 2006
- Eric Dale, “One Day at a Time: Alcohol Taxation and the Impact on Alcoholism Treatment 2000-2007,” 2011
- Christine DeMartini, “Attendance & GPA: Health as a Deciding Factor,” 2009
- Michael DeSimone, “An Analysis of Total Medical Spending and Hospital Expenditures in the United States: The Effects of HMOs, Competition, and Aging,” 2007
- Jeff Deutsch, “New Jersey Public Transportation Ridership: The Effect of Fuel Prices, Infrastructure and Socioeconomic Factors,” 2011
- Thomas Devine, “Employment Effects of Paid Sick Leave,” 2016
- Franco DiFabio, “Crisis at the Fed: An Examination of New Tools and Conflicts of Interests. Are We Facing a Paradigm Crisis?,” 2011
- Kristen Duke, “Competition, Fear of Retaliation, and Concern for Others,” 2013
- Alex Durante, “Examining the Relationship between Income Inequality and Varieties of Crime in the United States,” 2012
- Sofia Ebio, “Differences in Returns to Education for First-Generation and Second-Generation Immigrants,” 2022
- Elizabeth Eleuteri, “Income and Obesity in OECD Countries,” 2004
- Matthew Ennis, “Merit-Based Student Aid and Enrollment at In-State Institutions of Higher Education,” 2004
- Gareth Evans, “The Effect of Non-Financial Corporate Debt on United States GDP Growth,” 2015
- Nicholas Falcone, “The American Way: Tort Limits and Health Care Spending in the United States,” 2012
- Michael Ferlise, “The Demand for Prescription Drugs: An Analysis of U.S. States,” 2002
- Scott Francis, “Educational Attainment and Household Internet; An Econometric Study of 50 States over 4 Years in the 2000s,” 2012
- Laurie Freely, “Explaining the Variance in Tort Litigation Across U.S. States,” 2004
- Dvir Frumkin, “The Effect of Size, Age, Beta and Disclosure Requirements on Hedge Fund Performance,” 2008
- Nicole Gallo, “What Contributes to Americans’ Happiness: An Examination of the Workplace,” 2010
- Sujoy Gayen, “Understanding the Effect of Illegal Immigration on Total Health Expenditures and Real-Per Capita Health Expenditures,” 2011
- Megan Giacomantonio, “Effects of the Great Recession on Women’s Labor Force Participation: A Nordic Focus,” 2016
- Meagan Goodman, “The persistent trade imbalance between the United States and China: Explaining the anomaly,” 2013
- Kyle Greulich, “Transfer Costs of Human Capital in the English Premier League,” 2013
- Brian Grube, “Effects of Exchange Rate Uncertainty on the Mexican Economy 1980-2000,” 2002
- Daniel Guglielmo, “Economic Growth in US Metropolitan Areas: The Effect of College Major,” 2015
- Jacqueline Hall, “Economic Segregation in the Housing Market: The Effects of the Mount Laurel Decision in New Jersey,” 2003
- Kristie Harris, “Rappers and Threads: An Analysis of Endorsement Behavior by Rap Artists,” 2005
- Nathaniel J. Harris, “The Impact of Spending Cuts on Road Fatalities,” 2016
- Chandler Hart-McGonigle, “Female Representation and Social Spending,” 2015
- Michael Hassin, “Orange is the New Red: Estimating the Cost of Incarceration Using New York City Data,” 2014
- Ryan Hayward, “Car Insurance: Is No Fault the Answer?,” 2001
- Henry Hensley, “Volatility in the NASDAQ 100: An Empirical Analysis,” 2001
- Charles Heydt, “The College of New Jersey Students’ Willingness to Pay for Green Public Goods,” 2008
- Allison Heyse, “Income Distribution and Economic Growth in Developing Countries,” 2005
- Matthew Hoehn, “The Impact of Location and Contamination Type on Brownfield Remediation and Redevelopment,” 2002
- Brian Holaday, “Competition and Fairness in Proximity to a Standard,” 2011
- Jeremy Horvath, “Sexual Assault on College Campuses And Preventative Actions Taken by Schools: an Empirical Study,” 2016
-
Natalia Hud, “Is fluoridation of drinking water in the United States an effective preventive health care measure?,” 2006
- Maria Jennings, “Experimental Economics: The Increasing Application of Psychological Concepts and Methods to Economic Problems,” 2002
- Adi-Frederick Jordan II, “Determinants of Consumer Behavior: Factors Influencing Electric Vehicle Adoption,” 2024
- Louis Johnson, “Looking For Work: A Study of Depression Era Migration in New Jersey,” 2016
- David Kababik, “The Effect of Wal‐Mart on the Tax Base: Evidence from New Jersey,” 2010
- Abdoul Rachid Kalla, “Analysis of Variables Which Determine Football Players’ Market Value,” 2015
- Alexandra Kennedy, “NJ’s response to Air Pollution,” 2007
- Danielle Kierner, “Examining the Long-term Economic Impact of College Football Success on Local Communities,” 2016
- Katelyn Klinck, “Labor Force Participation of Those Near Retirement Age,” 2012
- Marguerite Kreger, “Grade Inflation: A Cross Instiutional Analysis,” 2005
- Jooeun Kwon, “Hospital Profitability: Intrinsic and Extrinsic Factors,” 2014
- MaryJo Lambino, “Pay Offs or Trade Offs: The Effects of Historical Property Designation in New Jersey,” 2015
- William LaPorta, “Why Crowdfund? Motivations for Kickstarter Funding,” 2015
- Kevin Le, “Renewable Energy Access by NJ Households,” 2022
- Meredith Lee, “Economic Growth Effect on Income Inequality,” 2015
- Alexander Leong, “Can Government Really Save Lives? An Analysis of State Government Expenditures and Pedestrian Fatalities,” 2006
- Thomas Leonhardt, “Spending for the Future: Exploring Special Education Spending and Student Outcomes,” 2015
- Daniel Lepore, “Determinants of the Number of Brownfields: An Analysis of U.S. Cities,” 2005
- Megan Levens, “An Analysis of State-Level Efforts to Enroll Students at In-State Institutions of Higher Education,” 2003
- Li Liu, “Sprawl, Agricultural Subsidies, and Disappearing Farmland,” 2005
- Amanda Lockshiss, “The Effect of a College on Housing Prices and the Tax Base,” 2009
- Michael Lorenzo, “Municipal Tax Rates and Governmental Form in New Jersey,” 2008
- Sara Lowy, “Do Megan’s Laws Reduce Sex Crimes?,” 2003
- John Loyer, “The Effect of Wal‐Mart on Residential and Commercial Property Values: Evidence from New Jersey,” 2010
- Andrew Lyman, “The Effect of Youth and Collegiate Sport Participation on Total Earnings as an Adult: Research from the Panel Study of Income Dynamics,” 2015
- Nicholas Malmi, “Environmental Impacts on Autism Classification Rates in NJ School Districts,” 2014
- Robyn Mapp, “The Role of Religiosity and Spirituality in Juvenile Delinquency,” 2009
- Daniel Mariani, “Predicting the US Presidential Approval and Applying the Model to Foreign Countries,” 2013
- Paul Marmora, “The Effect of Newspaper Quality on the Accuracy of Economic Reporting,” 2009
- Leah Martindill, “An Econometric Analysis of the CITES (International Trade Restrictions) on Endangered Species Populations,” 2015
- Matthew Mates, “Smart Growth and the Resurgence of New Jersey’s Urban Centers: Is there a Link?,” 2010
- Pravin Matthew, “Income Inequality and Health Outcomes in the United States: An Empirical Analysis,” 2016
- Stephanie McAlary, “The Economic Effects of Negative News on Consumer Confidence,” 2013
- Scot McClintic, “Hedge Funds: The Effects of SEC Regulation 204 on Returns & Strategy,” 2010
- Brendan McGrath, “Do Democrats benefit from high unemployment even as voters punish and reward sitting presidents for growth?,” 2016
- Avinash Melkote, “The Impact of the Great Recession on Charitable Giving,” 2015
- Priscilla Miccio, “Inflation in Latin American Countries: Analysis for Some Countries,” 2008
- Deboparm Mitra, “Determinants of the High School Dropout Rate: Is Cigarette Usage a Factor?,” 2008
- Jordan Mojka, “Analyzing Wal-Mart, Inc.’s Revenue with Macroeconomic Variables,” 2011
- Patrick Mooney, “Napster and its Effect on Music Industry: An Empirical Analysis,” 2009
- Grace Moran, “The Effect of Participation in Youth Sports on Women’s Economic Success,” 2014
- Brian Ng, “Twin Deficits: An empirical analysis on the relationship between budget deficits and trade deficits in Argentina, 2011
- Neil Nadpara, “An Empirical Examination of the Effect of Corruption on Health Outcomes,” 2015
- Aleksandr Nozhnitskiy, “Comparative Happiness In American Living Spaces: Urban, Suburban, and Rural,” 2014
- Patrick O’Donnell, “The Effect of Income and Working Conditions on Job Satisfaction,” 2015
- Ryan O’Leary, “The Effects of Alcohol on Earnings,” 2022
- Arne Olsen, “Examining the Location Decision: The Case of Self-Storage Facilities,” 2002
- Andrea Ortu, “Food Stamp Participation and Child Outcomes: The Effects of Federal Food Assistance Programs on Children’s Health, Behavior, and Academic Performance,” 2011
- Paige Osborne, “Governance as a Determinant of Total Factor Productivity,” 2013
- Robert Palmarozza, “Momentum Trading, Contrarian Trading, and Firm Age,” 2015
- Mihir Patel, “Working Paper: Economic Implications of Foster Care Children,” 2012
- James Peterman “The Effect of Open Space Purchases on Property Taxes in New Jersey,” 2004
- Michael Peters, “The Economic and Political Determinants of Minimum Wage Legislation,” 2009
- Todd Petersen, “Neo-Nazis, Skinheads, and the KKK: Examining the Social and Economic Determinants of Hate Groups,” 2002
- AnnMarie Pino, “The Effects of Nutrition, Environment, Lifestyle, and Previous Health on the Onset of Type 1 Diabetes and the Application of Alternative Medicine,” 2012
- Igor Pleskov, “Determinants of Corruption in OPEC and Eurozone Countries: Does Religion Make a Difference?,” 2009
- Nikhil Porecha, “The Determinants of Patient Satisfaction in the United States,” 2016
- Robert Poss, “Goals Galore vs. Bounteous Blood: What Do Hockey Fans Want to See?,” 2012
- Tim Raczko, “Do Constraints on Suburban Growth Increase Urban Growth: The Case of Connecticut,” 2010
- Caitlin Reich, “Does Future Contact With Her Child Affect a Birthmother’s Choice for Adoption?,” 2006
- Lauren Rittenbach, “Welfare Policy and the Occurrence of Sanctioning Across the States,” 2012
- Brennah Ross, “The Impact of the Latest Recession on Health in the United States,” 2015
- David Rozelle, “An Analysis of Unwed Motherhood,” 2003
- Julia Runyan, “Supply and Demand in the Lodging Industry: A Simultaneous Equation Model of the Center-City Philadelphia Hotel Industry,” 2004
- Leah Saenz de Viteri, “Evaluating Librarians for Comparable Worth,” 2002
- Manan Sampat, “Factors Affecting Immunization Coverage, 1999-2008: A Nationwide Assessment Using a Delay-based Approach,” 2010
- Damiano Sasso, “The Effect of the Mount Laurel Decision on Segregation by Race, Income, and Poverty Status,” 2004
- Richard Schulz, “What influences the price of Bitcoin: 2011-2015,” 2016
- Ravi Shah, “Working Paper: The Effect of Tax Progressivity on Economic Growth,” 2011
- Cait Sidrain, “Elder Abuse: Where the Laws Went Wrong, 2008
- Kaylyn Silva, “The Impact of Sargassum Seaweed in the Caribbean Region on Tourism,” 2022
- Robert Sobers, “The Economic Effects of State-Mandated Health Insurance Benefits,” 2003
- Leonard Sprishen, “Sprawl and Segregation: A Study of U.S. Metropolitan Areas,” 2004
- Anagha Sreenivasan, “Understanding the Education Wage Gap: Evidence from the OECD Countries,” 2002
- Chris Stack, “The Effect of Welfare Reform on Teenage Abortion,” 2010
- Michael Stallone, “The Effects of Sports Participation and Television Viewership on Adolescent Obesity: Evidence from the Panel Study of Income Dynamics,” 2011
- Sean Stern, “An Expanded Look into the Effects of Multi-Hospital Systems: Evidence on the Return to Quality Competition,” 2009
- Anthony Strangia, “Welfare and Teenage Birthrates: A Study of the Effect of the Personal Responsibility Work Opportunity Reconciliation Act of 1996 on Teenage Birthrates,” 2008
- Tia Suggs, “The Effects of Streaming on Musician Employment,” 2022
- Karthik Sunkesula, “The Effect of Air Pollution on India’s GDP Growth Rate,” 2016
- Sascha Szyfman, “Measuring the Impact of an Interest on Reserves Regime on Monetary Policy Effectiveness: Evidence from New Zealand,” 2011
- Pawel Talaga, “Location, Location, Location: An Econometric Analysis of Restaurant Location Selection in Connecticut, Maryland and New Jersey,” 2010
- Samuel Taylor, “Restaurant Sales and Maternal Employment,” 2009
- Charles Thompson, “The Impact of British Hegemony on World Trade,” 2013
- Nancy Todaro, “What Determines European Youth Unemployment?,” 2008
- Brad Van Arnum, “Income Inequality and Financialization in the United States,” 2011
- Nirali Vyas, “The Effects of Foreclosure-driven Vacant Properties on Crime in Trenton,” 2016
- Jessica Willox, “The Economic Impact of Vaccine Mandates on Traveling,” 2022
- Alysson Wong, “Determinants of Obesity in 9 Countries, 2000-2011,” 2012
- Tommer Yoked, “Fat and Getting Fatter: An Analysis of Obesity Rates, Income, and Population Density,” 2001
- John Young, “The Determinates of Child Abuse: Economic and Policy Factors,” 2008
- John Young, “Labor-force Dynamics and the Food Stamp Program: Utility, Needs, and Resources,” 2009
- Michael Zane, The Effect of Tsunami Relief Policy on Poverty Levels in Indonesia and Sri Lanka,” 2010
- Nicholas V. Zanoni, “An Economic Analysis of Complete Streets Policies in New Jersey,” 2016
- Jennifer Zavoda, “Education and Inequality: Explaining Stagnating Male Educational Attainment in the U.S.,” 2013
- Jason Zrada, “Oil Prices and the US Dollar Exchange Rate Correlation or Causality,” 2010
- Alec Zucker, “The UAW’s Impact on Wages in the US Auto Industry,” 2014