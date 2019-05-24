Honor Society Induction Ceremonies

The 2019 induction ceremonies for Beta Alpha Psi, Beta Gamma Sigma, and Omicron Delta Epsilon were held at the School of Business Annual Honor Society Luncheon on April 14, 2019.
New Jersey Collegiate Business Administration Association Honor Society
Each Spring, the New Jersey Collegiate Business Administration Association Honor Society, established by the deans of the colleges of business at our two-year and four-year colleges in New Jersey, recognizes the very highest academic achievement of undergraduate students pursuing their studies in the field of business, inducting the top 1% of students at their respective collegiate institutions. This year, four TCNJ students will be inducted at the ceremony at the New Jersey State House.
2019 Inductees:
Suly Merida and Kyle Rice
The Honor Society of Beta Gamma Sigma
Beta Gamma Sigma’s purpose is to encourage and reward scholarship and accomplishment among students of business and administration, to promote the advancement of education in the art and science of business, and to foster integrity in the conduct of business activities. Beta Gamma Sigma is the honor society for colleges accredited by AACSB International – the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business. In order to be inducted into Beta Gamma Sigma, a student must be in the upper 10 percent of his or her sophomore, junior, or senior class.
2019 Inductees:
Omicron Delta Epsilon, The International Honor Society in Economics
With 678 chapters world-wide, Omicron Delta Epsilon is one of the world’s largest academic honor societies. To become a member of ODE, the International Honor Society in Economics, a student must have completed at least four economics courses with an average of over 3.0 and should be at the junior level with a general scholastic average of 3.0 or better.
2019 Inductees:
Anandita Mehta, Suly Merida, Kevin Petrozzo, and Emanuel Varela
Beta Alpha Psi Induction Ceremony
Beta Alpha Psi is a national honors organization for financial information professionals, which includes Accounting, Information Systems, and Finance majors. As a premiere professional business and financial information organization, BAP recognizes academic excellence and complements members’ formal education by providing interaction and networking among students, faculty, and professionals.
2019 Inductees:
|Thomas Allgeier
Anthony Araujo
Samantha Askin
Diana Battaglia
Lara Becker
Jane Beiermeister
Christie Bove
Tyler Bowlin
Lucy Brice
Antonio Carollo
James Caci
Tyler Caston
Nicole Catania
Andus Chan
Jacqueline Chan
Pavleen Cheema
|Marissa Cosenza
John DeCaro
Timothy Dever
Shannon Devitt
Alec Dilullo
Matthew Eng
Alyssa Estrada
William Fabiano
Taylor Foster
Andrew Garcia
Catherine Gbur
Marisa Giordano
Austin Harper
Matthew Hayes
Kristen Hebbe
Sherida Hinckson
|Justine Hsu
Connor Introna
Snizhana Ivasyuk
Bryan Jahn
Shane Januik
Kevin Jessourian
Neil Jhawar
Jonathan Kane
Mason Kimball
Juliana Kite
Matthew Koller
Steven Korzeniewski
Agni Kotoulas
Lawrence Kruglyak
Joshua Laidig
Rachel Leao
|Michael Lewis
Christopher Licetti
Abhishek Madan
Audrey Malzahn
Zachary Manevich
Jake Mansure
Michael Martis
Alexander Mitchell
Nicole Modafferi
Kazia Moore
London Morse
Kyle Olszak
Robert Otten
Joel Perez
Michael Plaska
Steven Plattman
|Samantha Reed
Lauren Rehberger
John Ross
George Seitis
Sachith Seneviratne
Iris Schuck
Sukhman Singh
Joseph Spinoso
Megan Steele
Shradha Suresh
Quinn Wasko
Kelli Whitehead
Owen Zimmerbaum
Ryan Garcia
Heather Krautwurst
Maggie Johnston