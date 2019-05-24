The College of New Jersey Logo

Apply     Visit     Give     |     Alumni     Parents     Offices     TCNJ Today     

Honor Society Induction Ceremonies

Honor Society Induction Ceremonies

The 2019 induction ceremonies for Beta Alpha Psi, Beta Gamma Sigma, and Omicron Delta Epsilon were held at the School of Business Annual Honor Society Luncheon on April 14, 2019.

 

New Jersey Collegiate Business Administration Association Honor SocietyStudents with the dean.

Each Spring, the New Jersey Collegiate Business Administration Association Honor Society, established by the deans of the colleges of business at our two-year and four-year colleges in New Jersey, recognizes the very highest academic achievement of undergraduate students pursuing their studies in the field of business, inducting the top 1% of students at their respective collegiate institutions. This year, four TCNJ students will be inducted at the ceremony at the New Jersey State House.

2019 Inductees:

Suly Merida and Kyle Rice

The Honor Society of Beta Gamma Sigma 

Studnets line up at the event.

Beta Gamma Sigma’s purpose is to encourage and reward scholarship and accomplishment among students of business and administration, to promote the advancement of education in the art and science of business, and to foster integrity in the conduct of business activities. Beta Gamma Sigma is the honor society for colleges accredited by AACSB International – the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business. In order to be inducted into Beta Gamma Sigma, a student must be in the upper 10 percent of his or her sophomore, junior, or senior class.

2019 Inductees:

James Caci Kyle Gankiewicz Meghan Radice
Meghan Currie Kaitlin Kocinski Lauren Rehberger
Joseph DeJong Heather Krautwurst Francesca Romaniello
Shannon Devitt Michael Lewis Sara Scopellito
Ryan Fields Anandita Mehta George Seitis
Melanie Fosko Dominic Morency Gavin Weimer
Tiago Francisco Matthew Nastarowicz

 

Omicron Delta Epsilon, The International Honor Society in EconomicsA gorup of the honored students.

With 678 chapters world-wide, Omicron Delta Epsilon is one of the world’s largest academic honor societies. To become a member of ODE, the International Honor Society in Economics, a student must have completed at least four economics courses with an average of over 3.0 and should be at the junior level with a general scholastic average of 3.0 or better.

2019 Inductees:

Anandita Mehta, Suly Merida, Kevin Petrozzo, and Emanuel Varela

Beta Alpha Psi Induction CeremonyFaculty applaud the students.

Beta Alpha Psi is a national honors organization for financial information professionals, which includes Accounting, Information Systems, and Finance majors. As a premiere professional business and financial information organization, BAP recognizes academic excellence and complements members’ formal education by providing interaction and networking among students, faculty, and professionals.

2019 Inductees:

Thomas Allgeier
Anthony Araujo
Samantha Askin
Diana Battaglia
Lara Becker
Jane Beiermeister
Christie Bove
Tyler Bowlin
Lucy Brice
Antonio Carollo
James Caci
Tyler Caston
Nicole Catania
Andus Chan
Jacqueline Chan
Pavleen Cheema		 Marissa Cosenza
John DeCaro
Timothy Dever
Shannon Devitt
Alec Dilullo
Matthew Eng
Alyssa Estrada
William Fabiano
Taylor Foster
Andrew Garcia
Catherine Gbur
Marisa Giordano
Austin Harper
Matthew Hayes
Kristen Hebbe
Sherida Hinckson		 Justine Hsu
Connor Introna
Snizhana Ivasyuk
Bryan Jahn
Shane Januik
Kevin Jessourian
Neil Jhawar
Jonathan Kane
Mason Kimball
Juliana Kite
Matthew Koller
Steven Korzeniewski
Agni Kotoulas
Lawrence Kruglyak
Joshua Laidig
Rachel Leao		 Michael Lewis
Christopher Licetti
Abhishek Madan
Audrey Malzahn
Zachary Manevich
Jake Mansure
Michael Martis
Alexander Mitchell
Nicole Modafferi
Kazia Moore
London Morse
Kyle Olszak
Robert Otten
Joel Perez
Michael Plaska
Steven Plattman		 Samantha Reed
Lauren Rehberger
John Ross
George Seitis
Sachith Seneviratne
Iris Schuck
Sukhman Singh
Joseph Spinoso
Megan Steele
Shradha Suresh
Quinn Wasko
Kelli Whitehead
Owen Zimmerbaum
Ryan Garcia
Heather Krautwurst
Maggie Johnston

 

Contact

School of Business

Business Building, Room 114
The College of New Jersey
P.O. Box 7718
2000 Pennington Rd.
Ewing, NJ 08628

609.771.3064
business@tcnj.edu

Office of the Dean

Faculty & Staff

Campus Map

Driving Directions

Apply

Request Info

Visit

TCNJ Today || Parents || Alumni

TCNJ Home

About

Academics

Admissions

Athletics

Campus Life

Library

A-Z | Directory | Map | Offices