Honor Society Induction Ceremonies

New Jersey Collegiate Business Administration Association Honor Society

Each Spring, the New Jersey Collegiate Business Administration Association Honor Society, established by the deans of the colleges of business at our two-year and four-year colleges in New Jersey, recognizes the very highest academic achievement of undergraduate students pursuing their studies in the field of business, inducting the top 1% of students at their respective collegiate institutions. This year, four TCNJ students will be inducted at the ceremony at the New Jersey State House.

2022 Inductee: Nigora Ganieva

Beta Gamma Sigma

Beta Gamma Sigma’s purpose is to encourage and reward scholarship and accomplishment among students of business and administration, to promote the advancement of education in the art and science of business, and to foster integrity in the conduct of business activities. Beta Gamma Sigma is the honor society for colleges accredited by AACSB International – the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business. In order to be inducted into Beta Gamma Sigma, a student must be in the upper 10 percent of his or her sophomore, junior, or senior class.

2022 Inductees:

Gianna Catalano
Tharun Chinnasamy
Nigora Ganieva
Rachael Harvey
Bhargavi Kartik
Erik Koller
Jake Koss
Kristen Libonati
Erin Mooney
Steven Mortelliti
Sophia Musienko
Sherley Nunez
Emanuel Palatianos
Mateo Perez
Morgan Petrino
Brian Petrovic
Olivia Ross
Jinette Ruiz
Josephine Salluce
Kiera Scales
Zachary Sheppard
Aneta Sieminski
Paige Skene
Grace Tronolone
Atif Warraich
Lauren Weiss

Omicron Delta Epsilon, The International Honor Society in Economics

With 678 chapters world-wide, Omicron Delta Epsilon is one of the world’s largest academic honor societies. To become a member of ODE, the International Honor Society in Economics, a student must have completed at least four economics courses with an average of over 3.0 and should be at the junior level with a general scholastic average of 3.0 or better.

2022 Inductees:

Cole Combates
Nolan Dacey
Ebuka Egwuonwu
Michael Goldberg
Aidan Grigorian
Andy Guo
Tom Lillis
Ashwin Narra
Mateo Perez
Jonathan Peters
Seraphina Plewa
Kaylyn Silva
Zachary Sperline
Sunny Upadhyay
Arnaav Walia
Jessica Wilcox
Adam Zakaria

Beta Alpha Psi

Beta Alpha Psi is a national honors organization for financial information professionals, which includes Accounting, Information Systems, and Finance majors. As a premiere professional business and financial information organization, BAP recognizes academic excellence and complements members’ formal education by providing interaction and networking among students, faculty, and professionals.

2022 Inductees:

Sara Alicea
Michael Bargna
Katie Bly
Andrea Bove
Dylan Boyle
Grant Bushoven
Erin DeGenova
Sidney Dicker
Madison Donohue
Matthew Dragoslavic
John Dudek
Elizabeth Falanga
Dominic Fano
Joseph Fardella
Michael Fazio
Nicholas Francisco
Drew Gavranich
Coby Gluck
Andy Gramajo-Renoj
Aaron Grinoch
Emily Hajduk
Jessica Hall
Rachael Harvey
Jack Healy
Dennis Junio
Allison Kane
Jay Katz
Justin Kean
Jake Koss
Emily Lai
Isabella LeBow
Veronica Macias
Alexander Martino
Danielle Maxwell
Alexandra Merritt
Derek Monteiro
Patrick Mulligan
Michael Mutnick
Shirley Nunez
Joseph Oczkowski
Lauren Pabalan
William Parr
Michael Pham
Aditi Priolkar
Ethan Resnik
Jake Rubin
Jinette Ruiz
Josephine Salluce
Jessica Savage
Zachary Sheppard
Kyriakos Sirimis
Dean Smith
Colin Tong
Danielle Ward
Atif Warraich
Ethan Wong
Luke Young