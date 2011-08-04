Honor Society Induction Ceremonies

New Jersey Collegiate Business Administration Association Honor Society

Each Spring, the New Jersey Collegiate Business Administration Association Honor Society, established by the deans of the colleges of business at our two-year and four-year colleges in New Jersey, recognizes the very highest academic achievement of undergraduate students pursuing their studies in the field of business, inducting the top 1% of students at their respective collegiate institutions. This year, four TCNJ students will be inducted at the ceremony at the New Jersey State House.

2022 Inductee: Nigora Ganieva

Beta Gamma Sigma

Beta Gamma Sigma’s purpose is to encourage and reward scholarship and accomplishment among students of business and administration, to promote the advancement of education in the art and science of business, and to foster integrity in the conduct of business activities. Beta Gamma Sigma is the honor society for colleges accredited by AACSB International – the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business. In order to be inducted into Beta Gamma Sigma, a student must be in the upper 10 percent of his or her sophomore, junior, or senior class.

2022 Inductees:

Gianna Catalano Tharun Chinnasamy Nigora Ganieva Rachael Harvey Bhargavi Kartik Erik Koller Jake Koss First Last First Last Kristen Libonati Erin Mooney Steven Mortelliti Sophia Musienko Sherley Nunez Emanuel Palatianos Mateo Perez Morgan Petrino Brian Petrovic Olivia Ross Jinette Ruiz Josephine Salluce Kiera Scales Zachary Sheppard Aneta Sieminski Paige Skene Grace Tronolone Atif Warraich Lauren Weiss

Omicron Delta Epsilon, The International Honor Society in Economics

With 678 chapters world-wide, Omicron Delta Epsilon is one of the world’s largest academic honor societies. To become a member of ODE, the International Honor Society in Economics, a student must have completed at least four economics courses with an average of over 3.0 and should be at the junior level with a general scholastic average of 3.0 or better.

2022 Inductees:

Cole Combates Nolan Dacey Ebuka Egwuonwu Michael Goldberg Aidan Grigorian Andy Guo Tom Lillis Ashwin Narra Mateo Perez Jonathan Peters Seraphina Plewa Kaylyn Silva Zachary Sperline Sunny Upadhyay Arnaav Walia Jessica Wilcox Adam Zakaria

Beta Alpha Psi

Beta Alpha Psi is a national honors organization for financial information professionals, which includes Accounting, Information Systems, and Finance majors. As a premiere professional business and financial information organization, BAP recognizes academic excellence and complements members’ formal education by providing interaction and networking among students, faculty, and professionals.

2022 Inductees: