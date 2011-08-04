Writing Guide

Because writing is a fundamental business skill, your grade for each assignment will reflect, among other things, your ability to write, even for assignments with minimum writing. Feedback on your writing will be provided as deemed necessary and, if your writing needs improvement, you should seek help from the Writing Center at (https://writing.tcnj.edu/), from someone who writes well, or some other writing source.

The first step in writing an effective paper is understanding what the assignment is asking you to do. You can learn how to read assignments more effectively here:

http://www.unc.edu/depts/wcweb/handouts/readassign.html

Resources