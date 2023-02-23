What is the Graduate Curriculum Committee?

The Graduate Curriculum Committee is charged with making recommendations concerning curricular issues, including new course and departmental and program proposals, related to the quality of the academic mission of the School of Business. The Committee is responsible for reviewing for rigor, quality, and compliance with Academic Affairs and School of Business requirements, recommendations from the submitting Departments concerning new programs, program structure, new or revised course proposals, or other issues.

Who serves on the Graduate Curriculum Committee?

The Graduate Curriculum Committee consists of one faculty selected from within each Department of the School of Business. The Chair of the committee is elected by the Committee faculty members. Dr. Joao Neves, Professor in Management is the current Chair.

How do I submit a proposal?

Proposals must be received electronically no later than two weeks before the next scheduled Graduate Curriculum Committee meeting in order to be placed on the agenda. Faculty members submitting a proposal will be expected to meet with the committee in order to discuss their proposal and answer questions from committee members. The Committee meets monthly on the second Wednesday from 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. Proposals should be submitted to the Committee Chair, via email. The Interim Dean (dieteric@tcnj.edu) and MBA Director (tomkiels@tcnj.edu) should be copied on all submissions to the Graduate Curriculum Committee.

Proposals should contain a Course Approval Sheet, Sample Syllabus, and a note of support from the department chair. Proposals for new courses must also include a cover sheet connecting the course to the departmental and/or the School of Business learning goals.

Faculty Information

Proposal contains: Course Approval Sheet (only part I needs to be completed for new graduate course proposals) Sample Syllabus Cover sheet including connections to the Department and School learning goals (new course) Note of approval from the department chair

Proposals should be submitted electronically two weeks before the scheduled meeting date for inclusion on the agenda. The Committee meets monthly on fourth Wednesdays.

All proposals sent to Committee Chair, Dr. Joao Neves (neves@tcnj.edu).

The Interim Dean (dieteric@tcnj.edu) and MBA Director (tomkiels@tcnj.edu) must be copied on all submissions.

The proposing Faculty member is expected to attend the scheduled meeting. During the meeting the faculty member is given 10 minutes of uninterrupted time to present the proposal. This is followed up by a question-and-answer period.

2024 – 2025 Committee Members