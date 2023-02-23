The College of New Jersey Logo

Graduate Curriculum Committee

What is the Graduate Curriculum Committee?

The Graduate Curriculum Committee is charged with making recommendations concerning curricular issues, including new course and departmental and program proposals, related to the quality of the academic mission of the School of Business. The Committee is responsible for reviewing for rigor, quality, and compliance with Academic Affairs and School of Business requirements, recommendations from the submitting Departments concerning new programs, program structure, new or revised course proposals, or other issues.

Who serves on the Graduate Curriculum Committee?

The Graduate Curriculum Committee consists of one faculty selected from within each Department of the School of Business. The Chair of the committee is elected by the Committee faculty members. Dr. Joao Neves, Professor in Management is the current Chair.

How do I submit a proposal?

Proposals must be received electronically no later than two weeks before the next scheduled Graduate Curriculum Committee meeting in order to be placed on the agenda. Faculty members submitting a proposal will be expected to meet with the committee in order to discuss their proposal and answer questions from committee members. The Committee meets monthly on the second Wednesday from 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. Proposals should be submitted to the Committee Chair, via email. The Interim Dean (dieteric@tcnj.edu) and MBA Director (tomkiels@tcnj.edu) should be copied on all submissions to the Graduate Curriculum Committee.

Proposals should contain a Course Approval Sheet, Sample Syllabus, and a note of support from the department chair. Proposals for new courses must also include a cover sheet connecting the course to the departmental and/or the School of Business learning goals.

Faculty Information

2024 – 2025 Committee Members

  • Joao Neves, Chair
  • Stephen Tomkiel
  • Kevin Michels
  • Sunita Ahlawat
  • Jumi Kim
  • Alan Chernoff
  • Nuriddin Tojiboyev

