Sample School of Business Syllabi

Accountancy

ACC 201- Financial Accounting & ReportingACC 311 – Cost Accounting
ACC 202 – Managerial AccountingACC 321 – Accounting Information Systems
ACC 211- Fundamentals of AccountingACC 401 – Federal Income Taxation
ACC 301 – Intermediate Financial Accounting IACC 411 – Advanced Accounting
ACC 302 – Intermediate Financial Accounting II 

Interdisciplinary Business

BUS 200 – Legal and Regulatory Environment of BusinessBUS 360 – International Business Law
BUS 325 – Employment Law 

Economics

ECO 101 – Principles of MicroeconomicsECO 315 – Labor Economics
ECO 102 – Principles of MacroeconomicsECO 320 – Health Economics
ECO 115 – American Economic HistoryECO 325 – Women, Gender and Work
ECO 120 – European Economic HistoryECO 340 – International Economics
ECO 210 – History of Economic ThoughtECO 365 – Economics of the Law
ECO 231 – Applied Business and Economic StatisticsECO 380/POL 380 – International Political Economy
ECO 301 – Intermediate MicroeconomicsECO 420 – Introductory Econometrics
ECO 310 – Money, Credit and Financial Markets 

Finance

FIN 201 – Fundamental Financial MethodsFIN 350 – Management of Financial Institutions
FIN 310 – Introduction to Investments & Financial AnalysisFIN 370 – Special Topics: Financial Modeling
FIN 320 – Financial Management Working CapitalFIN 410 – Portfolio Management and Derivative Securities
FIN 330 – Corporate FinanceFIN 430 – Business Valuation
FIN 340 – International Financial Management 

Management

MGT 201 – Management Principles and PracticesMGT 350 – Designing Organizations
MGT 215 – Introduction to LeadershipMGT 360 – Operations Management
MGT 301 – Organizational BehaviorMGT 370 – Special Topics: Training and Development
MGT 310 – Cross Cultural ManagementMGT 381 – Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development
MGT 320 – Strategic Issues in Human Resources 
MGT 330 – Employee and Labor Relations 

Marketing

MKT 201 – Marketing PrinciplesMKT 370 – Special Topics: Market Power, Margin, and Relationships
MKT 300 – Marketing Information and AnalysisMKT 371 – Professional Selling
MKT 310 – Marketing ResearchMKT 380 – Advertising
MKT 340 – Marketing in the International EnvironmentMKT 445 – Services Marketing
MKT 360 – Supply Chain ManagementMKT 480 – Marketing Communications Management
MKT 365/PSY 365 – Consumer Behavior 

 

Syllabi are from 2021-22 Academic Year, uploaded April 2022

pdf These are PDF files which require Acrobat Reader.