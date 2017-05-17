Scott Taylor ’10

In 2010, Scott Taylor graduated from The College of New Jersey with a B.S. in finance and minor in economics. After graduating from the School of Business, he started work at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) in New York City, in the Transaction Services, Valuation Advisory group. Taylor then joined Ralph Lauren’s Corporate Business Development team in September 2013. As of August 2014, Scott had completed all three levels of the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) exam and became a charterholder. Things took a turn in September 2014 when he quit Ralph Lauren and moved to Medellin, Colombia to explore, recharge, and learn Spanish. “I moved to Colombia after an immediate family member was diagnosed and passed away due to terminal cancer. This jarring event caused me to rethink my life and really analyze what is important,” said Taylor. “I wanted to live without regrets and so I went for the chance to reinvent my life.”

While traveling through Central America, Taylor developed the idea for his latest venture, the AVAIL cricket bar, and it was in Costa Rica where he was struck with the idea, what he now calls his “lightning bolt moment.” He subsequently moved to Los Angeles, where he now resides, to continue working on this exciting venture. “The definition of AVAIL is to be of benefit. This fits perfectly with our mission statement: improve the health of individuals and the world by utilizing premium quality cricket flour in a sustainable, nutritious, and absolutely delicious superfood bar,” said Taylor.

Buzzfeed launched a video of people trying the AVAIL cricket bars. See the video here.



