Commencement 2018

Join us in congratulating over 300 graduates of the School of Business! Economics major Kayla Bertolino carried the School of Business gonfalon into the College-wide Commencement Ceremony on Thursday, May 17.

School of Business Commencement Program

On Friday, May 18, at the School of Business program, the 2018 Neil Gaston Student Achievement Award was presented to Micaela Schaffer, a marketing major. Continuing a tradition started by Dean Keep in 2010, faculty and staff invite a student speaker to represent the graduating class at the School of Business Commencement Program — this year our student speaker was Kaelyn DiGiamarino (marketing).

View the full list of 2018 School of Business Commencement Award winners

Read Dean Keep’s address to the Class of 2018

Beta Gamma Sigma Faculty Awards

In addition, officers of Beta Gamma Sigma (BGS) – the honor society for AACSB accredited business schools – presented the seventh annual BGS Faculty Awards which recognize professors who have made a profound impact on the student body, as voted on by the entire senior class in the School of Business. The 2018 School of Business Faculty Awards were announced by Kayla Bertolino (economics) and Christian Carey (management).

The Award for the Most Engaging Classroom Environment was presented to Professor Alberto Carbonilla.

The Award for the Most Inspirational Instructor was presented to Professor Martine Bertin-Peterson.

The Award for Most Helpful Advising was presented to Professor John McCarty.

The Virginia Dietrich Award for Excellence in Teaching was created in the memory of Adjunct Professor Virginia Dietrich, an administrative law judge who inspired countless students during her tenure at TCNJ. This award was created to honor exceptional adjunct faculty. The award was presented to Professor Clare Bohnett.

